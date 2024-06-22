- Kellon Lindsey on his next steps: I’m excited to play with the best in the world<p>Yahoo Sports senior MLB analysts Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz check in with the Florida commit at the MLB combine in Phoenix to discuss what he’s most excited about as he weighs going pro or joining the Gators next season.</p>2:02Now PlayingPaused
NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series' visit to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where Martin Truex Jr. will look to capture his first win of the season as the march to the playoffs continue.