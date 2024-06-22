NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

Chase Elliott is on the pole for Sunday's USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Qualifying was rained out on Saturday, which produced the lineup via the metric NASCAR uses to divide up qualifying groups.

Ryan Blaney won last week's race at Iowa, the first win of the season for the defending Cup Series champion.

Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's USA TODAY 301.

NASCAR New Hampshire TV schedule, start time for USA TODAY 301

Green Flag Time: Approx. 1:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 23 (prerace coverage begins at 1 p.m. CT Sunday)

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval) in Loudon, New Hampshire

Length: 301 laps, 318.46 miles

Stages: 70 laps, 115 laps, 116 laps

TV coverage: USA Network

Radio: PRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

The USA TODAY 301 will be broadcast nationally on USA Network. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

USA TODAY 301 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Row 2

3. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 3

5. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Row 4

7. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 5

9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

10. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 6

11. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 7

13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

14. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 8

15. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

16. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 9

17. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

18. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 10

19. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

22. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 12

23. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

24. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 14

27. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

28. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 15

29. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

30. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 16

31. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

32. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 17

33. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 18

35. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36. Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

