NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
- Brad KeselowskiAmerican stock car racing driver
- Kevin HarvickAmerican racing driver
- Ryan BlaneyAmerican race car driver
- Cole CusterAmerican stock car racing driver
- Chase ElliottAmerican stock car racing driver
- Tyler ReddickAmerican stock car racing driver
- Ross ChastainAmerican stock car racing driver
- Martin Truex Jr.American racing driver
The NASCAR Cup Series' lone race this season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is a big opportunity for veteran drivers not yet locked into the playoffs.
Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Cole Custer are in the top 7 in average finish in the last eight races at New Hampshire. Keselowski has been much less completive this season, and Custer has struggled throughout 2022.
That leaves the three other names. Harvick has won three times in the last seven New Hampshire races. Truex has the best average finish. Blaney is the highest running of the three in the point standings this year.
Add the top two finishers in last year's New Hampshire race, winner Aric Almirola and runner-up Christopher Bell, and this year's race could directly impact the playoff picture.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire schedule
Green Flag Time: 2 p.m. CT Sunday
Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058 mile oval) in Loudon, New Hampshire
Length: 301 laps, 318.46 miles
Stages: 70 laps, 115 laps, 116 laps
TV coverage: USA Network
Radio: PRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Practice and qualifying: 10:30 a.m. Saturday practice (USA Network coverage begins at 11 a.m.); 11:30 a.m. Saturday qualifying
Xfinity Series this week: Crayon 200 (200 laps, 211.6 miles) at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday on USA Network and PRN
Truck Series this week: OFF
Ambetter 301 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Josh Bilicki, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race