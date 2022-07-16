NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series' lone race this season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is a big opportunity for veteran drivers not yet locked into the playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Cole Custer are in the top 7 in average finish in the last eight races at New Hampshire. Keselowski has been much less completive this season, and Custer has struggled throughout 2022.

That leaves the three other names. Harvick has won three times in the last seven New Hampshire races. Truex has the best average finish. Blaney is the highest running of the three in the point standings this year.

Add the top two finishers in last year's New Hampshire race, winner Aric Almirola and runner-up Christopher Bell, and this year's race could directly impact the playoff picture.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire schedule

Green Flag Time: 2 p.m. CT Sunday

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058 mile oval) in Loudon, New Hampshire

Length: 301 laps, 318.46 miles

Stages: 70 laps, 115 laps, 116 laps

TV coverage: USA Network

Radio: PRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Practice and qualifying: 10:30 a.m. Saturday practice (USA Network coverage begins at 11 a.m.); 11:30 a.m. Saturday qualifying

Xfinity Series this week: Crayon 200 (200 laps, 211.6 miles) at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday on USA Network and PRN

Truck Series this week: OFF

Ambetter 301 entry list

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Josh Bilicki, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota

