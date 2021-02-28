NASCAR Cup Series goes green at Homestead-Miami Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series is off and running in race No. 3 of the 2021 season as the field takes the green at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series is off and running in race No. 3 of the 2021 season as the field takes the green at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
After years of seeing a handful of drivers — the same guys, really — dominate NASCAR's top level nearly every week, the Cup Series is experiencing a little parity to start the season. William Byron was the third surprise winner through three races this season with his victory Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Byron joined Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell as unlikely winners to start this season.
Watch as Myatt Snider hangs on to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway over Tyler Reddick.
The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 3 of 2021 season (Homestead-Miami Speedway) Active […]
Watch as Austin Cindric leads the field to green at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the Xfinity Series gets set in its third race of the season.
Wrap-up of the February 27-28 NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series races at Florida’s Homestead-Miami Speedway. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
William Byron reacts after winning his first race of 2021 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr. was pleased with his top-five finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway, saying the team can build off the speed shown early in 2021.
Noah Gragson had close to a 9-second lead, the outside lane wide open and the white flag waiting for him ahead. The JR Motorsports driver was on the verge of an elusive victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. A fraction of a second earlier or later and Gragson would have cruised by and ended up in victory lane.
The Cavaliers defeated the 76ers, 112-109, in overtime. Darius Garland recorded a career-high 25 points (11 in overtime) and nine assists for the Cavaliers, while Joel Embiid tallied 42 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the 76ers in the losing effort. The Cavaliers improve to 13-21 on the season, while the 76ers fall to 22-12.
The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.
The UFC Vegas 20 results are in, as the UFC heavyweight division continues to take shape at the top end. Number seven ranked Ciryl Gane is likely to move up in the rankings after putting on a dominant performance against number four ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Saturday night. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane cruises to victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik Gane utilized his reach advantage to successfully and decisively outstrike Rozenstruik from the outside. The Frenchman’s output through five rounds was enough to double a rather gunshy Rozenstruik in both total strikes and significant strikes. Despite some fans considering the main event as underwhelming, Gane put the heavyweight division on notice. He clearly outstruck an outstanding kickboxer in Rozenstruik, and also showcased his abilities in the clinch along with impressive takedown offense. With the unanimous decision victory, one can assume Gane will ascend to a top five ranking in the heavyweight division once the rankings are released this week. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane dominates Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev takes decision win over Nikita Krylov Magomed Ankalaev continued his rise up the light heavyweight rankings after a hard-fought victory over accomplished veteran Nikita Krlyov in the co-main event. Krylov started the fight with an impressive output, narrowly outstriking Ankalaev and controlling a solid amount of clinch work to seemingly take the first round. Ankalaev switched to a higher gear in the final two rounds, however, taking Krylov down three times and outstriking him on the feet and maintaining ground control with frequent ground strikes. Ankalaev’s redeeming performance in rounds two and three secured the unanimous decision victory for the 28-year-old Russian contender. UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Nikita Krylov UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz’s calf kicks neutralize a game Jimmie Rivera Pedro Munhoz put on an impressive performance, defeating Jimmie Rivera in the Fight of the Night and redeemed a loss from their first fight that took place in 2015. The story of all three rounds was an impressive output of calf kicks from Munhoz that compromised Rivera’s lead leg. While the calf kicks decided the majority of the fight, it was still an incredibly entertaining fight with both fighters trading heavy shots with frequent output. At the conclusion of the fight, Munhoz took home the unanimous decision victory. UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz defeats Jimmie Rivera TRENDING > Rankings Review: Heavyweight shake-up UFC Vegas 20 results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane def Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev def Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Montana De La Rosa ruled majority draw (28-27, 28-28, 28-28)Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz def Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder -- CANCELLEDFeatherweight Bout: Alex Caceres def Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises def Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov () -- CANCELLEDWomen’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis def Sabina Mazo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)Bantamweight Bout: Ronnie Lawrence def Vince Cachero by TKO (punches) at 2:38, R3Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def Max Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Pedro Munhoz wants TJ Dillashaw after UFC Vegas 20 victory (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.
Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik -- who is still searching for his first title -- a fourth defeat in a final. "We put in a lot of hard work in pre-season and it's paying off," Popyrin said in an on-court interview. The 21-year-old, who upset Marin Cilic in the last-four, made a slow start and dropped the opening set but produced an instant response, breaking Bublik's serve three times in the second to hand out a rare bagel.
Top Rank’s woes will be worsened if Triller is able to make the Lopez fight a big seller.
The Mavs traded Seth Curry to Philadelphia for a draft pick and Josh Richardson in November.
Mason Plumlee (Detroit Pistons) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 02/26/2021
The Nuggets are probably going to want this one back.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Coronavirus protocols forced the Toronto Raptors to play Friday night without most of their coaching staff and forward Pascal Siakam. Kyle Lowry had a triple-double - 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists - in a 122-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. The veteran guard added his share of input to assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who took over as coach in the absence of head coach Nick Nurse.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.
Jose Becker was 57.