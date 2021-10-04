NASCAR Cup Series goes green at Talladega
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series goes green for a Monday afternoon start at Talladega Superspeedway.
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series goes green for a Monday afternoon start at Talladega Superspeedway.
From his first win in the K&N Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and now Bubba's first win as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, relive all of Bubba's first wins in NASCAR.
Seventeen's latest Voice of Change, Easton LaChappelle, is changing the lives of those with limb differences every day.
Bubba Wallace became only the second African American to win a NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega on Monday when he was leading as the race was called early due to rain.
Bubba Wallace won the rain-shortened race at Talladega for his first career win, Michael Jordan's first win as an owner and the second win for an African-American, first since 1963.
Married Urban Meyer admits his family ‘upset’ at ‘stupid’ incident
Full results from Monday's rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega, won by Bubba Wallace.
NBC NASCAR reporter Kelli Stavast is either hard of hearing, or a very, very quick thinker. While interviewing driver Brandon Brown on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama after he won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Stavast had to deal with an unruly crowd. The racing fans, sensing the live cameras, broke into what’s […]
Major League Baseball is opening the playoffs Tuesday with four of its most storied franchises playing in the two Wild Card games. The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, and the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. If […]
This edition of Yankees-Red Sox in the Wild Card Game could be something special.
The 2021 MLB postseason bracket is set. Heres the schedule for the first two rounds and Wild Card games as well as World Series predictions.
After the second race of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, here’s a brief look at the playoff picture. There’s just one race remaining in the Round of 12 before the field is whittled to eight, with four drivers eliminated from the postseason after the Oct. 10 race at the Charlotte […]
On Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers and the Cardinals will meet in the postseason for the sixth time since 1969. History has not been kind to the Dodgers.
With the postseason field set, it's time to look back on every team's regular season and how things went. Here's every team's report card for 2021.
Athens-Clarke County Police said Townley went to a house where his ex-wife and another man were.
Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and ESPN sports anchor Sage Steele found themselves in hot water after Cutler compared Steele […] The post Sage Steele has controversial interview with Jay Cutler, compliments Candace Owens appeared first on TheGrio.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some words of encouragement for Patriots rookie Mac Jones after Sunday night's Week 4 game in Foxboro.
Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez exited Sunday's regular season finale against the Washington Nationals with a bizarre injury.
In the Warriors' first preseason game of the year, Jordan Poole proved why he's ready to start in place of Klay Thompson and take another leap this season.
The challenge was the 45 minutes after Wallace took the lead, when the sky opened and he anxiously sat in the rain — hoping, wishing, praying — that NASCAR would call off Monday's rescheduled race and declare him the winner. With a crowd gathered behind his pit stand chanting its support — one man told his 6-year-old son, clad in a Wallace shirt and jumping up and down along the fence, that he was “witnessing history” — NASCAR pulled the plug and Wallace became just the second Black driver to win a race at the Cup Series level. “Got some credibility to my name now,” said Wallace, a first-time Cup winner in his 143 starts.
Taunting penalties have caused controversy throughout this NFL season, and perhaps the most controversial happened on Monday Night Football, when Raiders tight end Darren Waller got a 15-yard penalty because he spiked a ball after a catch along the Chargers’ sideline. Waller did not appear to be attempting to taunt the Chargers at all, merely [more]