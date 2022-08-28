NASCAR Cup Series goes green in playoff cutoff from Daytona
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series goes green in the regular-season finale at the Daytona International Speedway after being postponed to Sunday.
Martin Truex Jr. reacts to missing the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by three points after Sunday's race at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Blaney was ready for something cold. His need to refresh almost stemmed less from the searing late-afternoon Florida heat that replaced the clouds and rain from earlier Sunday at Daytona International Speedway than it did from reaching the dramatic end of a nerve-jangling day on the edge of the NASCAR […]
Watch as Chase Briscoe makes a move to the outside line and triggers a massive wreck late in the regular-season finale at Daytona.
Austin Dillon bumped Austin Cinrdic to win the Daytona regular-season finale; Ryan Blaney also made the Cup playoffs while Martin Truex Jr. was eliminated.
NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller details how NASCAR threw the caution flag once it began raining in a wreck late in the Final Stage at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR Daytona results, points: Austin Dillon made the playoffs by winning the regular-season finale, and Ryan Blaney earned the final slot on points.
