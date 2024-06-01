NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

Michael McDowell is on the pole for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

McDowell set a track record in the first round of qualifying before earning his third pole of 2024 in the final round. The 39-year-old will likely need to win a race to make the playoffs in his final year with Front Row Motorsports; McDowell is set to leave Front Row for Spire Motorsports in 2025.

Only one Chevrolet (Kyle Busch) advanced to the final round of qualifying under overcast skies near St. Louis.

Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300.

NASCAR Gateway TV schedule, start time for Enjoy Illinois 300

Green Flag Time: Approx. 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 2 (prerace coverage begins at 1 p.m. CT Sunday)

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (1.5-mile oval) in Madison, Illinois

Length: 240 laps, 300 miles

Stages: 45 laps, 95 laps, 100 laps

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: MRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Enjoy Illinois 300 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

2. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Row 2

3. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 3

5. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 4

7. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 5

9. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 6

11. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Row 7

13. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 8

15. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 9

17. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 10

19. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

22. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 12

23. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

26. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 14

27. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

28. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 15

29. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

30. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Row 16

31. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 17

33. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

34. Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 18

35. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

