NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
Michael McDowell is on the pole for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.
McDowell set a track record in the first round of qualifying before earning his third pole of 2024 in the final round. The 39-year-old will likely need to win a race to make the playoffs in his final year with Front Row Motorsports; McDowell is set to leave Front Row for Spire Motorsports in 2025.
Only one Chevrolet (Kyle Busch) advanced to the final round of qualifying under overcast skies near St. Louis.
Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300.
NASCAR Gateway TV schedule, start time for Enjoy Illinois 300
Green Flag Time: Approx. 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 2 (prerace coverage begins at 1 p.m. CT Sunday)
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (1.5-mile oval) in Madison, Illinois
Length: 240 laps, 300 miles
Stages: 45 laps, 95 laps, 100 laps
TV coverage: FS1
Radio: MRN
Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)
The Enjoy Illinois 300 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Enjoy Illinois 300 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
2. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Row 2
3. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 3
5. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 4
7. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 5
9. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 6
11. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Row 7
13. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 8
15. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Row 9
17. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 10
19. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
22. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 12
23. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 14
27. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
28. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 15
29. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
30. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Row 16
31. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 17
33. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34. Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 18
35. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
