NASCAR Cup Series at Fontana: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series will start its western swing on Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.
It has been nearly two years since the circuit has made its way to the venue, with COVID-19-related restrictions forcing the track off of the 2021 schedule. It's still a two-mile, bumpy and rough surface that should be racey with the new NextGen car.
After a 2.5-mile superspeedway and the quarter-mile LA Coliseum, this weekend's race should be a better barometer of how teams are doing with the new car. Even if a Team Penske car wins again.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Fontana schedule
Green Flag Time: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
Track: Auto Club Speedway (2 mile oval) in Fontana, California
Practice and qualifying: 1 p.m. CT practice session, 1:30 p.m. CT qualifying (both on FOX Sports 1)
Length: 200 laps, 400 miles
Stages: 65 laps, 65 laps, 70 laps
TV coverage: FOX
Radio: MRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: Production Alliance 300 (150 laps, 300 miles) at Auto Club Speedway, 4 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 26 on FOX Sports 1
Truck Series this week: Off
Wise Power 400 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
2. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 2
3. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 3
5. Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Row 4
7. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
8. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 5
9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
10. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 6
11. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 7
13. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 8
15. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota
16. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 9
17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
18. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 10
19. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 11
21. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Row 12
23. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 13
25. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 14
27. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
28. Landon Cassill, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 15
29. Garrett Smithley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
30. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Row 16
31. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
32. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 17
33. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 18
35. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series at Fontana: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race