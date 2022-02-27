NASCAR Cup Series at Fontana: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series will start its western swing on Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

It has been nearly two years since the circuit has made its way to the venue, with COVID-19-related restrictions forcing the track off of the 2021 schedule. It's still a two-mile, bumpy and rough surface that should be racey with the new NextGen car.

After a 2.5-mile superspeedway and the quarter-mile LA Coliseum, this weekend's race should be a better barometer of how teams are doing with the new car. Even if a Team Penske car wins again.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Fontana schedule

Green Flag Time: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Track: Auto Club Speedway (2 mile oval) in Fontana, California

Practice and qualifying: 1 p.m. CT practice session, 1:30 p.m. CT qualifying (both on FOX Sports 1)

Length: 200 laps, 400 miles

Stages: 65 laps, 65 laps, 70 laps

TV coverage: FOX

Radio: MRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity Series this week: Production Alliance 300 (150 laps, 300 miles) at Auto Club Speedway, 4 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 26 on FOX Sports 1

Truck Series this week: Off

Wise Power 400 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

2. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 2

3. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 3

5. Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

6. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Row 4

7. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

8. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 5

9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

10. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 6

11. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 7

13. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 8

15. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota

16. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 9

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

18. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 10

19. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 11

21. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

22. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Row 12

23. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 13

25. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 14

27. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

28. Landon Cassill, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 15

29. Garrett Smithley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

30. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Row 16

31. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

32. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 17

33. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 18

35. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series at Fontana: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race