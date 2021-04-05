NASCAR Cup Series Driver Stats at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Stats at Martinsville Speedway

Last five races for Active Drivers prior to 2021 Race — Ordered by Average Finish

Driver Name

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Laps Led

Avg. Start

Avg. Finish

Brad Keselowski

5

1

5

5

207

495

6.4

3.2

Ryan Blaney

5

0

4

4

202

70

7.6

6.6

Joey Logano

5

1

3

4

218

567

6.2

7.0

Martin Truex Jr.

5

2

3

4

219

743

10.2

7.0

Kurt Busch

5

0

1

4

173

23

12.8

7.6

Denny Hamlin

5

0

3

3

203

103

5.0

9.2

Kyle Busch

5

0

2

3

169

105

8.6

9.8

Chase Elliott

5

1

3

4

186

286

9.4

10.2

Kevin Harvick

5

0

0

3

145

0

10.8

11.0

Ryan Newman

5

0

0

2

125

0

21.6

14.2

Alex Bowman

5

0

0

2

130

1

12.0

14.6

Matt DiBenedetto

5

0

0

2

98

0

18.0

17.8

Ty Dillon

5

0

0

0

95

0

25.4

18.0

Bubba Wallace

5

0

0

0

100

0

28.8

19.2

Chris Buescher

5

0

0

0

90

0

19.4

19.4

Aric Almirola

5

0

0

2

113

19

6.6

19.4

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5

0

0

0

85

0

18.6

20.0

Tyler Reddick

2

0

0

0

35

0

15.5

20.0

Ryan Preece

4

0

0

0

72

0

21.5

20.0

Daniel Suarez

5

0

0

2

84

0

18.4

20.8

Cole Custer

2

0

0

0

32

0

21.0

21.0

William Byron

5

0

1

2

100

0

16.8

21.2

Kyle Larson

3

0

0

1

57

0

9.7

21.3

Christopher Bell

2

0

0

0

31

0

21.5

21.5

Erik Jones

5

0

0

0

79

0

15.8

21.6

Corey LaJoie

4

0

0

0

54

11

29.8

23.5

Michael McDowell

5

0

0

0

64

0

20.2

24.2

Austin Dillon

5

0

0

0

64

0

22.6

24.6

Ross Chastain

3

0

0

0

0

0

28.3

30.7

