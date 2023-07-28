NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson's appreciation for Grandview Speedway remains strong

Jul. 27—NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson made his return to Grandview Speedway on Wednesday night, bringing his new High Limit Sprint Car Series to the fans of Pennsylvania.

While Larson has competed at the highest levels of American motorsports at dozens of tracks across North America, his passion for the little one-third mile dirt track located outside Bechtelsville in Washington Township remains as spirited as ever.

"I just love it because it's unique," Larson said before Wednesday's race. "There's no other track in Pennsylvania like it, between the color of the dirt and the dirt itself."

The co-founder and co-promoter of the High Limit series, Larson played a major role in selecting Grandview to host one of 12 races on the new winged 410 sprint car series' inaugural schedule. The Elk Grove, California native and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion led the first 18 laps of the feature on Wednesday, before he was passed by eventual race winner Rico Abreu. Larson finished second.

"There's just not another track like it," Larson said. "The crowd is really good as well."

Abreu took home the winner's prize of $23,023 on Wednesday night, marking the highest-paying sprint car race in Grandview's 61-year history. A capacity crowd was on hand to watch the record-breaking event presented by the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series.

"Obviously a great crowd," Larson said. "The fans in PA are great, especially over here at Grandview. It's a different fan base than what we see at Williams Grove, Lincoln or Port Royal."

Larson has won four times in eight career winged 410 sprint car appearances at Grandview, and has finished seventh or better in seven of those races. Over the course of his winged 410 sprint car career, Larson has competed at eight different tracks across the state, and considers Grandview his second-favorite in Pennsylvania, trailing only Port Royal Speedway.

"It's just a fast-paced, intense place," Larson said. "That suits me."

With Abreu's victory, the High Limit series has seen four different winners through six completed races this season. Larson ranks first among all drivers with three victories.

While he came up just short on Wednesday night, Larson was grateful to be a part of another High Limit series event, this time at one of his favorite tracks.

"We've had great crowds, and every race has been really exciting too," Larson said. "I don't get to race in Pennsylvania much this year, so it's nice to get an opportunity."