NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race

Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
·3 min read

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Monster Mile on Sunday, at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware.

Last week, Kyle Busch earned win No. 2 of the season at Talladega in a chaotic race.

Earlier this week in a sprint car race, Alex Bowman flipped his car and suffered a compression fracture in his back. He will be replaced by Josh Berry this weekend in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Bowman is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, the team announced.

Bowman is the second Hendrick driver to miss time due to an injury suffered outside of NASCAR, after Chase Elliott's leg injury while snowboarding in March.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

THIRD WEEK BACK: 2020 NASCAR champ Chase Elliott returns after missing six races due to broken tibia

UPDATE: Driver Cody Ware suspended by NASCAR following arrest on assault charges

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover schedule

Green Flag Time: 12 p.m. CT Sunday, April 30

Track: Dover Motor Speedway (1 mile oval) in Dover, Delaware

Qualifying: 10:20 a.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on FOX Sports 1)

Length: 400 laps, 400 miles

Stages: 120 laps, 130 laps, 150 laps

TV coverage: FOX Sports 1

Radio: PRN

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity Series this week: A-Game 200 (200 laps, 200 miles) at Dover Motor Speedway, 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1

Truck Series this week: OFF

Wurth 400 entry list

  • Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  • Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

  • Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  • Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  • Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  • Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

  • Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • Brennan Poole, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

  • AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  • Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  • Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  • Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

  • Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

  • William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  • Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  • Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  • Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  • Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  • Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  • Josh Berry, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  • JJ Yeley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

  • Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  • BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Dover: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup Series race