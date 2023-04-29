NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Monster Mile on Sunday, at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware.

Last week, Kyle Busch earned win No. 2 of the season at Talladega in a chaotic race.

Earlier this week in a sprint car race, Alex Bowman flipped his car and suffered a compression fracture in his back. He will be replaced by Josh Berry this weekend in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Bowman is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, the team announced.

Bowman is the second Hendrick driver to miss time due to an injury suffered outside of NASCAR, after Chase Elliott's leg injury while snowboarding in March.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover schedule

Green Flag Time: 12 p.m. CT Sunday, April 30

Track: Dover Motor Speedway (1 mile oval) in Dover, Delaware

Qualifying: 10:20 a.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on FOX Sports 1)

Length: 400 laps, 400 miles

Stages: 120 laps, 130 laps, 150 laps

TV coverage: FOX Sports 1

Radio: PRN

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity Series this week: A-Game 200 (200 laps, 200 miles) at Dover Motor Speedway, 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1

Truck Series this week: OFF

Wurth 400 entry list

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

JJ Yeley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Dover: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup Series race