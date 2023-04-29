NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Monster Mile on Sunday, at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware.
Last week, Kyle Busch earned win No. 2 of the season at Talladega in a chaotic race.
Earlier this week in a sprint car race, Alex Bowman flipped his car and suffered a compression fracture in his back. He will be replaced by Josh Berry this weekend in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Bowman is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, the team announced.
Bowman is the second Hendrick driver to miss time due to an injury suffered outside of NASCAR, after Chase Elliott's leg injury while snowboarding in March.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
THIRD WEEK BACK: 2020 NASCAR champ Chase Elliott returns after missing six races due to broken tibia
UPDATE: Driver Cody Ware suspended by NASCAR following arrest on assault charges
NASCAR Cup Series at Dover schedule
Green Flag Time: 12 p.m. CT Sunday, April 30
Track: Dover Motor Speedway (1 mile oval) in Dover, Delaware
Qualifying: 10:20 a.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on FOX Sports 1)
Length: 400 laps, 400 miles
Stages: 120 laps, 130 laps, 150 laps
TV coverage: FOX Sports 1
Radio: PRN
Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: A-Game 200 (200 laps, 200 miles) at Dover Motor Speedway, 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1
Truck Series this week: OFF
Wurth 400 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brennan Poole, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
JJ Yeley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Dover: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup Series race