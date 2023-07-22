NASCAR CUP SERIES: "Defending" race winner Elliott could use a victory

Jul. 22—LONG POND — Chase Elliott is the defending champion of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

He doesn't feel like it, though.

That's because he actually finished third in last year's race. But when the cars of winner Denny Hamlin and second-place Kyle Busch both failed postrace inspection and were disqualified, Elliott was elevated to the victory.

"We were credited with the win, but I don't feel like we had a stellar run," Elliott said Friday at a press conference at Pocono Raceway for the HighPoint.com 400. "We were decent, but certainly not like we came up here and dominated the race like you want to have happen. So, a little bit of a different vibe and I am not sure that I really ... certainly not in the NASCAR time, I never remember being gifted a win like that."

After leaving the track, flying home and landing, Elliott found out he won the race via several text messages. He said Hamlin gave him the trophy, but Hamlin's daughter kept the checkered flag.

"There was no celebration. I didn't want to celebrate it, personally," Elliott said. "That's not how I want to win a race, personally. I don't think anyone at Hendrick Motorsports or on the No. 9 team in particular wants to win that way. We all want to go win them outright and make sure we feel like we earned it. We want to earn it every week."

Elliott certainly can use a victory this weekend at Pocono.

He has yet to win this season in 13 starts. He missed six races early in the season after fracturing his left tibia while snowboarding in March. Then, he was suspended one race by NASCAR for intentionally wrecking Hamlin during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte in May.

As a result, he is mired in 23rd place in the standings, 60 points below the cutoff spot to qualify for the 16-driver playoff field over the final 10 races.

With just six races remaining in the regular season, there likely isn't enough time for him to make up the points deficit. A win is his lone way into the postseason.

Six top-seven finishes in a seven-race span made it appear he could qualify on points. But finishes of 13th at Atlanta and 12th at New Hampshire set him back.

"Last weekend certainly was not very good," Elliott said. "The prior two or three weeks before that, I thought were. We were running up front and inside the top five and putting together solid races. So from that standpoint, I think that is a pretty good weekend, in my opinion. If you are in those front two or three rows on the final two or three restarts, I consider that going in the right direction. So, I think we just have to keep working hard, keep thinking about the right things, talking about the right things, and I think we are doing that.

"I don't see any reason why we can't go and have a good run here this weekend and keep chipping away. That is all we can do."

In 13 Cup Series starts at Pocono, Elliott has one win, four top-five and eight top-10 finishes. He also placed second in an Xfinity Series race here in 2018 and had a win and a ninth-place effort in the ARCA Series in 2013.

Besides the HighPoint.com 400, Elliott is also competing in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday. It is his first start in the Xfinity Series since August 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

During Friday's qualifying at Pocono, Elliott was 13th at 165.789 mph in the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet.

"That whole group at Hendrick Motorsports asked me if I was interested in doing it," Elliott said. "I said if an opportunity comes up, I'd love to drive and this is one of the tracks that I would love to have some more time at. And just the way the schedule worked out and the timing of them getting the car built and things, it just landed here. I was super interested in doing it and would love to maybe do some more.

"HendrickCars.com has been a part of my career for a long time. Obviously with my relationship there and obviously the number and the car is very special to Mr. Hendrick and Linda, so I would love to put a good run together for them. And also for me, just try to help myself for Sunday."

Practice for the HighPoint.com 400 is Saturday at 2:35 p.m. with qualifying to follow at 3:20 p.m. The race is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

