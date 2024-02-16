NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's Daytona 500
The Daytona 500 on Sunday will start the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and a new era for the series.
Kevin Harvick is retired, the last of the Young Guns era of the early 2000s. There is still the group of drivers that started in the mid-to-late 2000s, like Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, along with mid-2010s crop of drivers led by Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.
Joey Logano is on the pole, with Michael McDowell locking out the front row for Ford. The rest of the field has been set by Thursday's duel races. Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell won those two qualifying races and will start on the second row.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's Daytona 500.
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 schedule
Green Flag Time: 1:30 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 18
Track: Daytona International Speedway (2.5 mile oval) in Daytona Beach, Florida
Length: 200 laps, 500 miles
Stages: 65 laps, 65 laps, 70 laps
TV coverage: FOX
Radio: MRN (93.3 FM in Nashville)
Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
The 66th Daytona 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Streaming options for the game include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Daytona 500 starting lineup
Did not qualify: BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, JJ Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Row 1
1. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
2. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 2
3. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 3
5. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Row 4
7. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 5
9. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 6
11. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Row 7
13. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
14. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 8
15. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 9
17. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 10
19. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
20. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 11
21. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 12
23. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 13
25. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26. Kaz Grala, No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 14
27. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
28. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 15
29. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 16
31. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Row 17
33. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 18
35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
36. Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 19
37. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
38. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 20
39. Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
40. David Ragan, No. 60 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
