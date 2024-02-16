NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 on Sunday will start the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and a new era for the series.

Kevin Harvick is retired, the last of the Young Guns era of the early 2000s. There is still the group of drivers that started in the mid-to-late 2000s, like Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, along with mid-2010s crop of drivers led by Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

Joey Logano is on the pole, with Michael McDowell locking out the front row for Ford. The rest of the field has been set by Thursday's duel races. Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell won those two qualifying races and will start on the second row.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's Daytona 500.

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 schedule

Green Flag Time: 1:30 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 18

Track: Daytona International Speedway (2.5 mile oval) in Daytona Beach, Florida

Length: 200 laps, 500 miles

Stages: 65 laps, 65 laps, 70 laps

TV coverage: FOX

Radio: MRN (93.3 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

The 66th Daytona 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Streaming options for the game include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Daytona 500 starting lineup

Did not qualify: BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, JJ Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Row 1

1. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 2

3. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 3

5. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Row 4

7. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 5

9. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 6

11. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Row 7

13. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 8

15. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 9

17. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 10

19. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

20. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 11

21. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 12

23. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 13

25. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

26. Kaz Grala, No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 14

27. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

28. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 15

29. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 16

31. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Row 17

33. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 18

35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

36. Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 19

37. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

38. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 20

39. Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

40. David Ragan, No. 60 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

