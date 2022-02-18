NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona: Starting lineup, TV schedule for the Daytona 500
The NextGen era is here.
The true impact of the NextGen car won't be felt as much this week at Daytona International Speedway, but it's still the Daytona 500. The excitement will be palpable.
No matter how good The Clash ends up becoming as an event, the Daytona 500 is still The Race in NASCAR. Besides the NextGen storyline, there are plenty of storylines to go around. The Daytona 500 0-fer list is growing, with Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski all without a win with more than 10 tries to their credit. And don't look now, but Chase Elliott is 0-for-6 and his popularity will only increase the chatter if the number grows into double digits.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 schedule
Green Flag Time: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
Track: Daytona International Speedway (2.5 mile oval) in Daytona Beach, Florida
Qualifying format: Top two spots decided by two-round, single-car qualifying on Wednesday (7 p.m. CT Wednesday, FS1); rest of field settled by combination of 150-mile duel races (6 p.m. CT Thursday, FS1), single-car qualifying speeds and 2021 owner points
Length: 200 laps, 500 miles
Stages: 65 laps, 65 laps, 70 laps
TV coverage: FOX
Radio: MRN
Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Daytona 500 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 2
3. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
4. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 3
5. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
6. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 4
7. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Row 5
9. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
10. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 6
11. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 7
13. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 8
15. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 9
17. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet
18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Row 10
19. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford (will move to back of the field with backup car)
Row 11
21. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota
22. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 12
23. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 14
27. Landon Cassill, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28. Greg Biffle, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Row 15
29. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 16
31. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
32. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 17
33. Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34. David Ragan, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 18
35. Kaz Grala, No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet
36. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 19
37. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
38. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 20
39. Noah Gragson, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
40. Jacques Villeneuve, No. 27 Team Hezeberg Ford
