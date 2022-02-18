NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona: Starting lineup, TV schedule for the Daytona 500

The NextGen era is here.

The true impact of the NextGen car won't be felt as much this week at Daytona International Speedway, but it's still the Daytona 500. The excitement will be palpable.

No matter how good The Clash ends up becoming as an event, the Daytona 500 is still The Race in NASCAR. Besides the NextGen storyline, there are plenty of storylines to go around. The Daytona 500 0-fer list is growing, with Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski all without a win with more than 10 tries to their credit. And don't look now, but Chase Elliott is 0-for-6 and his popularity will only increase the chatter if the number grows into double digits.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 schedule

Green Flag Time: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20

Track: Daytona International Speedway (2.5 mile oval) in Daytona Beach, Florida

Qualifying format: Top two spots decided by two-round, single-car qualifying on Wednesday (7 p.m. CT Wednesday, FS1); rest of field settled by combination of 150-mile duel races (6 p.m. CT Thursday, FS1), single-car qualifying speeds and 2021 owner points

Length: 200 laps, 500 miles

Stages: 65 laps, 65 laps, 70 laps

TV coverage: FOX

Radio: MRN

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Daytona 500 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 2

3. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

4. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 3

5. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

6. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 4

7. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Row 5

9. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

10. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 6

11. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 7

13. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 8

15. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 9

17. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Row 10

19. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford (will move to back of the field with backup car)

Row 11

21. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota

22. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 12

23. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

26. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 14

27. Landon Cassill, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Greg Biffle, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Row 15

29. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 16

31. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

32. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 17

33. Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34. David Ragan, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 18

35. Kaz Grala, No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet

36. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 19

37. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

38. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 20

39. Noah Gragson, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

40. Jacques Villeneuve, No. 27 Team Hezeberg Ford

