NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series has had nine drivers win the first 11 races of the 2022 season.
Among those who haven't won: Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano appear to be comfortable on points regarding playoff positioning, and if the series gets to 16 or more winners in the regular season it'll include that trio.
Sunday's race is a huge opportunity for Erik Jones, who has been wonderful in his career at Darlington and is coming off consecutive top 10s. Jones is pushing to make the playoffs on points, but a win would be the ultimate boost.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington schedule
Green Flag Time: 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday
Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366 mile oval) in Darlington, South Carolina
Length: 293 laps, 400.2 miles
Stages: 90 laps, 95 laps, 108 laps
TV coverage: FOX Sports 1
Radio: MRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Practice and qualifying: 10 a.m. CT Saturday qualifying on FOX Sports 1; 9:30 a.m. CT Saturday practice
Xfinity Series this week: Mahindra ROXOR 200 (147 laps, 200.1 miles) at Darlington Raceway, 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FS1 and MRN
Goodyear 400 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Landon Cassill, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota
