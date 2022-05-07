NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series has had nine drivers win the first 11 races of the 2022 season.

Among those who haven't won: Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano appear to be comfortable on points regarding playoff positioning, and if the series gets to 16 or more winners in the regular season it'll include that trio.

Sunday's race is a huge opportunity for Erik Jones, who has been wonderful in his career at Darlington and is coming off consecutive top 10s. Jones is pushing to make the playoffs on points, but a win would be the ultimate boost.

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington schedule

Green Flag Time: 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday

Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366 mile oval) in Darlington, South Carolina

Length: 293 laps, 400.2 miles

Stages: 90 laps, 95 laps, 108 laps

TV coverage: FOX Sports 1

Radio: MRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Practice and qualifying: 10 a.m. CT Saturday qualifying on FOX Sports 1; 9:30 a.m. CT Saturday practice

Xfinity Series this week: Mahindra ROXOR 200 (147 laps, 200.1 miles) at Darlington Raceway, 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FS1 and MRN

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Landon Cassill, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota

