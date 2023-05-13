NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series takes on Darlington Raceway for one of two races there this season, the Goodyear 400.
There will be familiar throwback paint schemes throughout the field, including Chase Elliott honoring his father by running a similar scheme and number pattern as Bill Elliott's No. 9 Dodge in the early 2000s.
Last week in Kansas, the 2023 season got a much-needed jolt with the best race finish of the season and the punchiest post race of the year. Denny Hamlin nudged Kyle Larson en route to a last-lap pass and a victory at Kansas Speedway in an intense battle during the final run.
And during a postrace pit road interaction, Ross Chastain punched Noah Gragson after a few words between the two following some bumping during the final stage. Others stepped in between the two drivers before things got further out of hand.
Now comes The Track Too Tough to Tame. Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington schedule
Green Flag Time: 2 p.m. CT Sunday, May 14
Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366 mile oval) in Darlington, South Carolina
Qualifying: 10:20 a.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on FOX Sports 1)
Length: 293 laps, 400.2 miles
Stages: 90 laps, 95 laps, 108 laps
TV coverage: FOX Sports 1
Radio: MRN
Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: Shriners Children's 200 (147 laps, 200.1 miles) at Darlington Raceway, 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX
Goodyear 400 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chandler Smith, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brennan Poole, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Newman, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
