NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on Darlington Raceway for one of two races there this season, the Goodyear 400.

There will be familiar throwback paint schemes throughout the field, including Chase Elliott honoring his father by running a similar scheme and number pattern as Bill Elliott's No. 9 Dodge in the early 2000s.

Last week in Kansas, the 2023 season got a much-needed jolt with the best race finish of the season and the punchiest post race of the year. Denny Hamlin nudged Kyle Larson en route to a last-lap pass and a victory at Kansas Speedway in an intense battle during the final run.

And during a postrace pit road interaction, Ross Chastain punched Noah Gragson after a few words between the two following some bumping during the final stage. Others stepped in between the two drivers before things got further out of hand.

Now comes The Track Too Tough to Tame. Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington schedule

Green Flag Time: 2 p.m. CT Sunday, May 14

Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366 mile oval) in Darlington, South Carolina

Qualifying: 10:20 a.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on FOX Sports 1)

Length: 293 laps, 400.2 miles

Stages: 90 laps, 95 laps, 108 laps

TV coverage: FOX Sports 1

Radio: MRN

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity Series this week: Shriners Children's 200 (147 laps, 200.1 miles) at Darlington Raceway, 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX

Goodyear 400 entry list

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chandler Smith, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Newman, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

