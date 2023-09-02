NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's Southern 500
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington with the Cook Out Southern 500.
Last week, Chris Buescher won his third race of the season at Daytona as Bubba Wallace earned the final playoff spot in the regular season finale.
The Southern 500 as the start of the playoffs is a push into the deep end for the 16 drivers and teams. It's one of the crown jewels on the schedule before considering the playoff stakes, and 500 miles at Darlington is a grind.
William Byron won the 400-miler in May at Darlington on a late restart sprint over Kevin Harvick. The latter will be racing at Darlington for the final time; he has 3 wins and 13 top-10s in 14 races with Stewart-Haas Racing at the track. Given his lack of playoff points accrued during the regular season, Harvick needs a good run on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington schedule
Green Flag Time: 5 p.m. CT Sunday, September 3
Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366 mile oval) in Darlington, South Carolina
Qualifying: 12:20 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on USA Network)
Length: 367 laps, 501.3 miles
Stages: 115 laps, 115 laps, 137 laps
TV coverage: USA Network
Radio: MRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)
Streaming: NBC Sports app and Peacock (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (147 laps, 200.8 miles) at Darlington Raceway, 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday on USA Network
Southern 500 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Newman, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR playoff standings heading into Darlington
3 races remain in the Round of 16; top 12 advance; a win by a playoff driver locks that driver into the next round
1: William Byron — 2,036 (+29 points ahead of 13th place)
2. Martin Truex Jr. — 2,036 (+29)
3. Denny Hamlin — 2,025 (+18)
4. Chris Buescher — 2,021 (+14)
5. Kyle Busch — 2,019 (+12)
6. Kyle Larson — 2,017 (+10)
7. Christopher Bell — 2,014 (+7)
8. Ross Chastain — 2,011 (+4)
9. Brad Keselowski — 2,010 (+3)
10. Tyler Reddick — 2,009 (+2)
11. Joey Logano — 2,008 (+1)
12. Ryan Blaney — 2,008 (+1)
---------
13. Michael McDowell — 2,007 (-1 point behind 12th place)
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 2,005 (-3)
15. Kevin Harvick — 2,004 (-4)
16. Bubba Wallace — 2,000 (-8)
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Darlington: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup Series race