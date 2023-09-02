NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's Southern 500

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington with the Cook Out Southern 500.

Last week, Chris Buescher won his third race of the season at Daytona as Bubba Wallace earned the final playoff spot in the regular season finale.

The Southern 500 as the start of the playoffs is a push into the deep end for the 16 drivers and teams. It's one of the crown jewels on the schedule before considering the playoff stakes, and 500 miles at Darlington is a grind.

William Byron won the 400-miler in May at Darlington on a late restart sprint over Kevin Harvick. The latter will be racing at Darlington for the final time; he has 3 wins and 13 top-10s in 14 races with Stewart-Haas Racing at the track. Given his lack of playoff points accrued during the regular season, Harvick needs a good run on Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington schedule

Green Flag Time: 5 p.m. CT Sunday, September 3

Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366 mile oval) in Darlington, South Carolina

Qualifying: 12:20 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on USA Network)

Length: 367 laps, 501.3 miles

Stages: 115 laps, 115 laps, 137 laps

TV coverage: USA Network

Radio: MRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: NBC Sports app and Peacock (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity Series this week: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (147 laps, 200.8 miles) at Darlington Raceway, 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday on USA Network

Southern 500 entry list

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Newman, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR playoff standings heading into Darlington

3 races remain in the Round of 16; top 12 advance; a win by a playoff driver locks that driver into the next round

1: William Byron — 2,036 (+29 points ahead of 13th place)

2. Martin Truex Jr. — 2,036 (+29)

3. Denny Hamlin — 2,025 (+18)

4. Chris Buescher — 2,021 (+14)

5. Kyle Busch — 2,019 (+12)

6. Kyle Larson — 2,017 (+10)

7. Christopher Bell — 2,014 (+7)

8. Ross Chastain — 2,011 (+4)

9. Brad Keselowski — 2,010 (+3)

10. Tyler Reddick — 2,009 (+2)

11. Joey Logano — 2,008 (+1)

12. Ryan Blaney — 2,008 (+1)

---------

13. Michael McDowell — 2,007 (-1 point behind 12th place)

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 2,005 (-3)

15. Kevin Harvick — 2,004 (-4)

16. Bubba Wallace — 2,000 (-8)

