NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

NASCAR returns to COTA for a second time (second chance at a first impression?) this weekend.

Last year, a downpour led to visibility issues and some ugly crashes in the Cup Series' inaugural race at the track in Austin.

The one thing that didn't change was a road course victory for Chase Elliott.

This weekend's forecast is much more promising than last year's disastrous weather conditions, with Sunday conditions expected to be sunny and more than 80 degrees.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

LAST WEEK: William Byron wins chaotic NASCAR Cup race at reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway

RICHARD CHILDRESS: How a NASCAR Hall of Famer donated 1 million rounds of ammo to Ukrainian soldiers

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA schedule

Green Flag Time: 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Track: Circuit of the Americas (3.426 mile road course) in Austin, Texas

Length: 68 laps, 231.88 miles

Stages: 15 laps, 15 laps, 38 laps

TV coverage: FOX

Radio: PRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity Series this week: Pit Boss 250 (48 laps, 156.86 miles) at Circuit of the Americas, 3:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1 and PRN

Truck Series this week: XPEL 225 (42 laps, 143.22 miles) at Circuit of the Americas, Noon CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1 and MRN

Echopark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup

Row 1

1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota

Row 2

3. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

4. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 3

5. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Row 4

7. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 5

9. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Row 6

11. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet

12. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Story continues

Row 7

13. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 8

15. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 9

17. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 10

19. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

20. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 12

23. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

24. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

26. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 14

27. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Row 15

29. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 16

31. Kaz Grala, No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet

32. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 17

33. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

34. Josh Bilicki, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 18

35. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36. Loris Hezemans, No. 27 Team Hezberg Ford

Row 19

37. Boris Said, No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Ford

38. Joey Hand, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 20

39. Andy Lally, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race