NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
NASCAR returns to COTA for a second time (second chance at a first impression?) this weekend.
Last year, a downpour led to visibility issues and some ugly crashes in the Cup Series' inaugural race at the track in Austin.
The one thing that didn't change was a road course victory for Chase Elliott.
This weekend's forecast is much more promising than last year's disastrous weather conditions, with Sunday conditions expected to be sunny and more than 80 degrees.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
LAST WEEK: William Byron wins chaotic NASCAR Cup race at reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway
RICHARD CHILDRESS: How a NASCAR Hall of Famer donated 1 million rounds of ammo to Ukrainian soldiers
NASCAR Cup Series at COTA schedule
Green Flag Time: 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Track: Circuit of the Americas (3.426 mile road course) in Austin, Texas
Length: 68 laps, 231.88 miles
Stages: 15 laps, 15 laps, 38 laps
TV coverage: FOX
Radio: PRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: Pit Boss 250 (48 laps, 156.86 miles) at Circuit of the Americas, 3:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1 and PRN
Truck Series this week: XPEL 225 (42 laps, 143.22 miles) at Circuit of the Americas, Noon CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1 and MRN
Echopark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup
Row 1
1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota
Row 2
3. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
4. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 3
5. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Row 4
7. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 5
9. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Row 6
11. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet
12. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 7
13. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 8
15. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Row 9
17. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 10
19. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
20. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 12
23. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
24. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 14
27. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Row 15
29. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 16
31. Kaz Grala, No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet
32. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 17
33. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
34. Josh Bilicki, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 18
35. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
36. Loris Hezemans, No. 27 Team Hezberg Ford
Row 19
37. Boris Said, No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Ford
38. Joey Hand, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 20
39. Andy Lally, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race