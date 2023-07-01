NASCAR Cup Series at Chicago street: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series is on the streets of Chicago for the first time ever on Sunday.

The Grant Park 220 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT Sunday and will run through the downtown Chicago streets around Grant Park, including Michigan Avenue.

There's a great deal of unknowns, so the expectations can be limited to those who are good road racers. But will there be ample room and opportunities for passing? How will the surface fare?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ross Chastain earned his first Cup Series win of the season in Sunday's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Don't expect the slipping and sliding at this street course.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicago street course schedule

Green Flag Time: 4:30 p.m. CT Sunday, July 2

Track: Chicago Street Race course (2.2 mile street course) in Chicago, Illinois

Qualifying: 1:30 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on USA Network)

Length: 100 laps, 220 miles

Stages: 20 laps, 25 laps, 55 laps

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: MRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: NBC Sports app and Peacock (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Advertisement

Xfinity Series this week: The Loop 121 (55 laps, 121 miles) at the Chicago Street Race course, 4 p.m. CT Saturday on USA Network

Grant Park 220 entry list

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Jenson Button, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Andy Lally, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Chicago: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup Series street race