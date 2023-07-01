NASCAR Cup Series at Chicago street: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series is on the streets of Chicago for the first time ever on Sunday.
The Grant Park 220 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT Sunday and will run through the downtown Chicago streets around Grant Park, including Michigan Avenue.
There's a great deal of unknowns, so the expectations can be limited to those who are good road racers. But will there be ample room and opportunities for passing? How will the surface fare?
Ross Chastain earned his first Cup Series win of the season in Sunday's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Don't expect the slipping and sliding at this street course.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Chicago street course schedule
Green Flag Time: 4:30 p.m. CT Sunday, July 2
Track: Chicago Street Race course (2.2 mile street course) in Chicago, Illinois
Qualifying: 1:30 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on USA Network)
Length: 100 laps, 220 miles
Stages: 20 laps, 25 laps, 55 laps
TV coverage: NBC
Radio: MRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)
Streaming: NBC Sports app and Peacock (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: The Loop 121 (55 laps, 121 miles) at the Chicago Street Race course, 4 p.m. CT Saturday on USA Network
Grant Park 220 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Jenson Button, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Andy Lally, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Chicago: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup Series street race