NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 race
Ty Gibbs is on the pole for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his first career Cup Series pole.
Kyle Larson, who will race in the Indy 500 earlier Sunday before traveling back to Charlotte to run this 600-mile event, qualified 10th.
Chase Elliott, who won Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Charlotte, will start 5th.
Tyler Reddick made the second round of qualifying but with little consequence. Reddick will fall to the back of the field and will be forced to make a pass-through penalty at the beginning of Sunday's race after failing inspection multiple times before practice.
Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.
NASCAR Charlotte TV schedule, start time for Coca-Cola 600
Green Flag Time: Approx. 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 26 (prerace coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. CT Sunday)
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) in Concord, North Carolina
Length: 400 laps, 600 miles
Stages: 100 laps, 100 laps, 100 laps, 100 laps
TV coverage: FOX
Radio: PRN
Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)
The Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 2
3. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 3
5. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 4
7. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota (will fall to the back of the field before green flag after failing inspection)
Row 5
9. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 6
11. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 7
13. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
14. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Row 8
15. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Row 9
17. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
18. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 10
19. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 12
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
24. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 14
27. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Row 15
29. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 16
31. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
32. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Row 17
33. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
34. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 18
35. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 19
37. BJ McLeod, No. 66 Power Source Ford
38. Ty Dillon, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
Row 20
39. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford (Going to backup car)
40. JJ Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
