NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series embarks on its longest race of the season with Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last week, Kyle Larson won the non-points paying All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro in the track's return to the series after 27 years. While Larson ran away with the win, the nostalgia of the return to NASCAR's oldest speedway made the weekend one to remember. Plus, Josh Berry won the All-Star Open earlier in the day to earn a spot in the main race after a fun three-car tussle to the finish. It was not the first All-Star weekend with a better Open qualifying race than the All-Star race itself.

Given the return to roots and shifting schedules over the last couple seasons, it is curious to think that NASCAR runs the original configuration of Bristol Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway just once a year while not running the original configuration of Indianapolis Motor Speedway at all. CMS announced a sell-out of the Coca-Cola 600 earlier this week, and it has historically struggled to sell tickets to the fall race on the Roval configuration. Those should be three of the most beloved tracks and configurations on the circuit.

A reminder that Sunday's 600-mile race will have four stages instead of the usual three stages with two end-of-stage cautions.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte schedule

Green Flag Time: 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 28

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5 mile oval) in Concord, North Carolina

Qualifying: 6:50 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on FOX Sports 1)

Length: 400 laps, 600 miles

Stages: 100 laps, 100 laps, 100 laps, 100 laps

TV coverage: FOX

Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity Series this week: Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 11 a.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1

Truck Series this week: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps, 200 miles) at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 7:30 p.m. CT Friday on FOX Sports 1

Coca-Cola 600 entry list

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

