NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks on its longest race of the season with Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Last week, Kyle Larson won the non-points paying All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro in the track's return to the series after 27 years. While Larson ran away with the win, the nostalgia of the return to NASCAR's oldest speedway made the weekend one to remember. Plus, Josh Berry won the All-Star Open earlier in the day to earn a spot in the main race after a fun three-car tussle to the finish. It was not the first All-Star weekend with a better Open qualifying race than the All-Star race itself.
Given the return to roots and shifting schedules over the last couple seasons, it is curious to think that NASCAR runs the original configuration of Bristol Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway just once a year while not running the original configuration of Indianapolis Motor Speedway at all. CMS announced a sell-out of the Coca-Cola 600 earlier this week, and it has historically struggled to sell tickets to the fall race on the Roval configuration. Those should be three of the most beloved tracks and configurations on the circuit.
A reminder that Sunday's 600-mile race will have four stages instead of the usual three stages with two end-of-stage cautions.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte schedule
Green Flag Time: 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 28
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5 mile oval) in Concord, North Carolina
Qualifying: 6:50 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on FOX Sports 1)
Length: 400 laps, 600 miles
Stages: 100 laps, 100 laps, 100 laps, 100 laps
TV coverage: FOX
Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 11 a.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1
Truck Series this week: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps, 200 miles) at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 7:30 p.m. CT Friday on FOX Sports 1
Coca-Cola 600 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
