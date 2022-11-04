NASCAR Cup Series Championship race: Weekend schedule, TV info, odds, picks and results from Phoenix

The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2022 champion in Phoenix on Sunday as Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain vie for the title. Elliott (2020) and Logano (2018) are seeking their second championships while Bell and Chastain are chasing their first.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the weekend:

NASCAR Cup Series Championship weekend schedule

Fans in the United States can watch the race on NBC or the NBC Sports app (cable or satellite subscription required) and pos-trace coverage will be on Peacock. Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

(All times ET)

Friday, Nov. 4

Practice: 8 - 9 p.m. (USA, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Qualifying: 3:30 - 5 p.m. (USA, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, Nov. 6

Pre-race show: 1:30 - 3 p.m. (NBC)

Cup Series Championship: 3 - 7 p.m. (NBC, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Top drivers and best bets for Phoenix

Of the championship-eligible drivers, Elliott has the best average finish (10.7), including a win there in 2020 to clinch his first career title. Logano has 15 career Top 10s, seven Top 5s and two wins in 27 starts at Phoenix. Bell has two Top 10s in five career starts on the one-mile oval, while Chastain’s lone Top-5 finish at Phoenix came in the spring race this season way back in March.

Best odds for the Cup Series Championship race win

Chase Elliott +250

Christopher Bell +325

Joey Logano +400

Ross Chastain +400

Best odds for the Cup Series Championship

Chase Elliott +200

Christopher Bell +250

Joey Logano +300

Ross Chastain +300

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests if you are looking to bet a driver for the championship, you would be better served to take the longer odds for him to win the race as the title-winning driver has won the finale each year since NASCAR went to its final-race decider.

Weather for the Cup Series Championship

Friday’s practice and Saturday’s qualifying sessions will be run under cloud cover and cooler temperatures in the mid-60s. Sunday’s forecast calls for bright sunshine and highs in the upper 70s, meaning more tire degradation, and any long green-flag runs will be highlighted by pit strategy.