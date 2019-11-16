NASCAR Cup Series championship decider qualifying cancelled
Qualifying for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series title decider at Homestead has been cancelled and the four championship contenders handed the first two rows of the grid.
After persistent rain showers washed out both Friday's planned practice sessions, NASCAR made the decision to forgo Saturday's scheduled qualifying session and replace it with 50 minutes of practice.
The starting line-up will be set by owners' points with the four title contenders placed 1-2-3-4 on the grid.
As per the rule book. Denny Hamlin will have pole position ahead of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr and Kyle Busch.
With all four drivers tied in the standings due to the points reset, the order is based on their best finishes from the semi-final round of the playoffs.
Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, William Byron and Clint Bowyer will round out the top 10.
The first of NASCAR's 2019 national titles was decided on Friday night in the Truck Series race.
Matt Crafton claimed his third championship in the series by finishing second to Austin Hill, who had been knocked out of the title hunt at Phoenix last week.
ThorSport Ford driver Crafton did not win a race this season, but still made it through to the finale in title contention.
Cup finale starting grid
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
1
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
2
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
3
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
4
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
5
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
6
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
7
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
8
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
9
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
11
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
12
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
13
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
14
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
15
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
16
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
17
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
18
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
19
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
20
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
21
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
22
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
23
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
24
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
25
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
26
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
27
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
28
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
29
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
30
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
31
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
32
Joe Nemechek
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
33
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
34
J.J. Yeley
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
35
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
36
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
37
Drew Herring
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
38
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
39
B.J. McLeod
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
40
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
