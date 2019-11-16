NASCAR Cup Series championship decider qualifying cancelled

NASCAR title decider qualifying cancelled

Qualifying for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series title decider at Homestead has been cancelled and the four championship contenders handed the first two rows of the grid.

After persistent rain showers washed out both Friday's planned practice sessions, NASCAR made the decision to forgo Saturday's scheduled qualifying session and replace it with 50 minutes of practice.

The starting line-up will be set by owners' points with the four title contenders placed 1-2-3-4 on the grid.

As per the rule book. Denny Hamlin will have pole position ahead of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr and Kyle Busch.

With all four drivers tied in the standings due to the points reset, the order is based on their best finishes from the semi-final round of the playoffs.

Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, William Byron and Clint Bowyer will round out the top 10.

The first of NASCAR's 2019 national titles was decided on Friday night in the Truck Series race.

Matt Crafton claimed his third championship in the series by finishing second to Austin Hill, who had been knocked out of the title hunt at Phoenix last week.



ThorSport Ford driver Crafton did not win a race this season, but still made it through to the finale in title contention.

Cup finale starting grid



Pos Driver Team Car 1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 3 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 6 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 8 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 9 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 11 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 14 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 15 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford 16 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 18 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing Ford 20 Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 21 Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing Toyota 22 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing Ford 24 Ty Dillon Germain Racing Chevrolet 25 Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 27 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing Ford 30 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 David Ragan Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 Joe Nemechek Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Landon Cassill StarCom Racing Chevrolet 34 J.J. Yeley Petty Ware Racing Ford 35 Reed Sorenson Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Ross Chastain Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Drew Herring Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota 38 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing Ford 39 B.J. McLeod Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 40 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Toyota

