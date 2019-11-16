NASCAR Cup Series championship decider qualifying cancelled

Nick DeGroot
Qualifying for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series title decider at Homestead has been cancelled and the four championship contenders handed the first two rows of the grid.

After persistent rain showers washed out both Friday's planned practice sessions, NASCAR made the decision to forgo Saturday's scheduled qualifying session and replace it with 50 minutes of practice.

The starting line-up will be set by owners' points with the four title contenders placed 1-2-3-4 on the grid.

As per the rule book. Denny Hamlin will have pole position ahead of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr and Kyle Busch.

With all four drivers tied in the standings due to the points reset, the order is based on their best finishes from the semi-final round of the playoffs.

Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, William Byron and Clint Bowyer will round out the top 10.

The first of NASCAR's 2019 national titles was decided on Friday night in the Truck Series race.

Matt Crafton claimed his third championship in the series by finishing second to Austin Hill, who had been knocked out of the title hunt at Phoenix last week.

ThorSport Ford driver Crafton did not win a race this season, but still made it through to the finale in title contention.

Cup finale starting grid

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

1

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

2

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

3

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

4

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

5

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

6

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

7

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

8

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

9

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

11

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

12

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

13

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

14

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

15

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

16

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

17

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

18

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

19

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

20

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

21

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

22

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

23

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

24

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

25

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

26

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

27

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

28

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

29

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

30

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

31

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

32

Joe Nemechek

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

33

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

34

J.J. Yeley

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

35

Reed Sorenson

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

36

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

37

Drew Herring

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

38

Josh Bilicki

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

39

B.J. McLeod

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

40

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

