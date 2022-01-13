NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Todd Gordon joins SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Todd Gordon, the former veteran crew chief and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is joining the roster of hosts on SiriusXM‘s exclusive 24/7 SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel and will co-host “Late Shift” every Monday night with Brad Gillie (7—10 p.m. ET) beginning Jan. 17.

“Since 2016 I have been a regular contributor on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to talk about racing and share my perspective with fans across the country,” Gordon said. “I have really enjoyed the interactions with our fan base and look forward to connecting with even more listeners and bringing my insights to fans of racing each and every Monday night alongside Brad Gillie.”

Gordon retired at the end of the 2021 season after 10 seasons as a crew chief with Team Penske. Gordon spent the 2020-21 seasons as the crew chief for Ryan Blaney after previously serving in the same role in the Cup Series for Team Penske‘s Joey Logano, Sam Hornish Jr. and AJ Allmendinger. During his two-decade-long career as a crew chief, Gordon helped produce 25 Cup Series wins, including a Daytona 500 victory in 2015, as well as a Cup Series championship in 2018 with Logano.

The SiriusXM NACAR Radio channel is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars (Channel 90) and on their connected devices via the SXM App. For more visit www.SiriusXM.com/NASCAR.