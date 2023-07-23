NASCAR CUP SERIES: Byron wins Pocono pole, Truex to start second

Jul. 23—LONG POND — They are first and second in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings this season. First and second in wins, too.

So it's not surprising that William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. led the way during qualifying Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

Byron captured the pole for Sunday's HighPoint.com 400. He piloted the No. 24 Chevrolet around the 2.5-mile triangular track in 52.746 seconds at 170.629 mph. It is his third pole of the season — the others came at Circuit of the Americas and Charlotte — 11th of his Cup career and second at Pocono.

Truex, meanwhile, will start alongside Byron on the front row in the No. 19 Toyota after qualifying second at 170.235 mph.

Kyle Larson, Byron's Hendrick Motorsports teammate, qualified third. Kevin Harvick, making his 44th and final start at Pocono, was fourth and Christopher Bell rounded out the top five. Sixth through 10th were Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric and Bubba Wallace.

With six races left before the postseason, Truex leads the point standings over Byron, 667-650. The regular-season champion gets 15 bonus points for the playoffs. Byron leads in wins with four, while Truex is tied for second with Kyle Busch at three and is coming off a victory Monday at New Hampshire.

However, Byron said he isn't stressing over the points battle.

"Just trying to perform," Byron said. "We know that the last 10 races is where it really counts. If we can compete for stage wins and compete for race wins, we're going to stack up playoff points and the points on the regular season will take care of themselves.

"I think for me, my mindset is just trying to do the best that we can and try to make these six races a good prep session for the playoffs."

Coming off a rough 24th-place finish last week at New Hampshire, Byron was happy to see his team rebound with its performance at Pocono.

"We had some tough conversations after Loudon. We just had a tough weekend," Byron said. "We went into Wednesday and focused hard on kind of building up our Pocono car and using the Chevy simulator. Just thanks to those guys for their efforts. Some weeks it's different than others, but this week they did a great job. Just thankful for our whole team and the effort we put in."

Pocono is a place where Byron has had success. In nine Cup starts, he has two top-five and five top-10 finishes. He also won his lone Truck Series start there in 2016 and was eighth in his lone ARCA Series start, also in 2016.

"For some reason, I like it. I don't know why," Byron said. "When we got here in the Cup car when I worked with Darian Grubb my first year (2018), this was a bright spot to our year. We had a really strong performance here. So I think it's just kind of clicked ever since that first time in the Cup car."

Both Byron and Truex made the final round of qualifying out of Group B. Truex was the seventh of 10 cars to make an attempt and his lap temporarily put him on the pole. But Byron bumped him as the next car out.

"For Round 1, I didn't quite hit all three corners right and I felt like I could have done a better job," Truex said. "I felt like we could have made an adjustment on the car to help me, as well. We did that for Round 2 and picked up. That's all you can ask for.

"I still didn't get it perfect, but the front row is a good spot to start."

On his lap, Byron said he made a mistake in the Tunnel Turn that caused him to lift.

"Just didn't have a lot of momentum off of (Turn) 2," Byron said. "So I was just coaching myself into not trying to make up for it in (Turn) 3. I was like, man, that corner is done, I just have to go through (Turn) 3 and have a good exit of that corner because kind of the exit of (Turn) 3 is really what makes the lap coming to start-finish. So I tried not to compound mistakes. You're never going to really hit a lap perfect here, but I felt like I got through (Turns) 1 and 3 good enough."

He did. Then he had to wait to see if Reddick, the final car to make a qualifying attempt. But when Reddick only ran 169.361 mph, Byron had the pole.

"Qualifying position is important, but pit stall selection is really critical. Just happy to get that No. 1 pit stall," Byron said. "For us, I felt like we had a really smooth day."

Someone who didn't have a smooth day was defending race winner Chase Elliott. He spun during his qualifying attempt and will started 35th in Sunday's race, which is scheduled to get the green flag at 2:30 p.m.

