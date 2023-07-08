NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an oval track with Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Last week's Chicago street race was won by Supercars driver Shane Van Gisbergen in a Trackhouse Racing car on his debut at the end of a rainy weekend. SVG passed Justin Haley in the final laps and withstood a couple late restarts to shock the NASCAR world. But given it was a street race in the rain, two important parts of the equation that most Cup teams and drivers do not have much experience in a live setting, SVG's upset is simply surprising but not shocking.
The series now shifts to Atlanta, a pack racing track that opens up the possibilities for winners on Sunday night. Chase Elliott, the race's defending champion, is closing in on the outskirts of the wild card playoff picture. But a win will lock him into a playoff spot and relieve some of the building pressure for NASCAR's star driver. Elliott is currently 55 points behind 16th place Ty Gibbs.
In this space each week, we'll update with the playoff picture from the winners who have clinched a playoff berth to the wild card race.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta schedule
Green Flag Time: 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 9
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.540 mile oval) in Hampton, Georgia
Qualifying: 4:30 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on USA Network)
Length: 260 laps, 400 miles
Stages: 60 laps, 100 laps, 100 laps
TV coverage: USA Network
Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: Alsco Uniforms 250 (163 laps, 251 miles) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, 7 p.m. CT Saturday on USA Network
Quaker State 400 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cole Custer, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Hill, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series points standings and playoff picture
Before Atlanta; 8 regular season races remaining; a win clinches a playoff berth
Clinched playoff berth
1: William Byron (3 wins)
2. Kyle Busch (3 wins)
3. Martin Truex Jr. (2 wins; regular season points leader)
4. Kyle Larson (2 wins)
5. Ross Chastain (1 win)
6. Denny Hamlin (1 win)
7. Christopher Bell (1 win)
8. Ryan Blaney (1 win)
9. Joey Logano (1 win)
10. Tyler Reddick (1 win)
11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1 win)
Wild card picture
Currently in on points
12. Kevin Harvick, +151 points ahead of 17th place
13. Chris Buescher, +104
14. Brad Keselowski, +91
15. Bubba Wallace, +15
16. Ty Gibbs, +6
Outside looking in
17. Daniel Suarez, -6 points behind 16th place
18. Michael McDowell, -10
19. AJ Allmendinger, -24
20. Alex Bowman, -26
21. Justin Haley, -45
22. Austin Cindric, -45
23. Corey Lajoie, -47
24. Chase Elliott, -55
25. Ryan Preece, -66
26. Todd Gilliland, -79
27, Aric Almirola, -81
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Atlanta: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup Series race