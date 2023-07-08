NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an oval track with Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Last week's Chicago street race was won by Supercars driver Shane Van Gisbergen in a Trackhouse Racing car on his debut at the end of a rainy weekend. SVG passed Justin Haley in the final laps and withstood a couple late restarts to shock the NASCAR world. But given it was a street race in the rain, two important parts of the equation that most Cup teams and drivers do not have much experience in a live setting, SVG's upset is simply surprising but not shocking.

The series now shifts to Atlanta, a pack racing track that opens up the possibilities for winners on Sunday night. Chase Elliott, the race's defending champion, is closing in on the outskirts of the wild card playoff picture. But a win will lock him into a playoff spot and relieve some of the building pressure for NASCAR's star driver. Elliott is currently 55 points behind 16th place Ty Gibbs.

In this space each week, we'll update with the playoff picture from the winners who have clinched a playoff berth to the wild card race.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta schedule

Green Flag Time: 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 9

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.540 mile oval) in Hampton, Georgia

Qualifying: 4:30 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on USA Network)

Length: 260 laps, 400 miles

Stages: 60 laps, 100 laps, 100 laps

TV coverage: USA Network

Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity Series this week: Alsco Uniforms 250 (163 laps, 251 miles) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, 7 p.m. CT Saturday on USA Network

Quaker State 400 entry list

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cole Custer, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Hill, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series points standings and playoff picture

Before Atlanta; 8 regular season races remaining; a win clinches a playoff berth

Clinched playoff berth

1: William Byron (3 wins)

2. Kyle Busch (3 wins)

3. Martin Truex Jr. (2 wins; regular season points leader)

4. Kyle Larson (2 wins)

5. Ross Chastain (1 win)

6. Denny Hamlin (1 win)

7. Christopher Bell (1 win)

8. Ryan Blaney (1 win)

9. Joey Logano (1 win)

10. Tyler Reddick (1 win)

11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1 win)

Wild card picture

Currently in on points

12. Kevin Harvick, +151 points ahead of 17th place

13. Chris Buescher, +104

14. Brad Keselowski, +91

15. Bubba Wallace, +15

16. Ty Gibbs, +6

Outside looking in

17. Daniel Suarez, -6 points behind 16th place

18. Michael McDowell, -10

19. AJ Allmendinger, -24

20. Alex Bowman, -26

21. Justin Haley, -45

22. Austin Cindric, -45

23. Corey Lajoie, -47

24. Chase Elliott, -55

25. Ryan Preece, -66

26. Todd Gilliland, -79

27, Aric Almirola, -81

