NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Live updates, TV schedule, best bets and more from Alabama

The NASCAR Cup Series transitions from the smallest track on the calendar to its most massive as it heads to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. Following another lackluster Martinsville Spring race, expect the typical fireworks from tightly bunched racing at 180 mph.

Here’s everything to know ahead of the GEICO 500:

GEICO 500 starting grid

GEICO 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 22

10:30 a.m. - Noon: Qualifying (FS1, FoxNow, MRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, April 23

2 - 3 p.m.: Pre-race show (Fox, FoxNow, MRN, SiriusXM)

3 - 6:30 p.m.: GEICO 500 (Fox, FoxNow, MRN, SiriusXM)

GEICO 500 details

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile tri-oval)

Banking:

• Turns 1-2: 33 degrees

• Turns 3-4: 32 degrees

• Tri-oval: 16.5 degrees

• Backstretch: 3 degrees

Length: 188 laps for 500.08 miles

Defending champion: Ross Chastain

Top drivers and best bets for the GEICO 500

The last six races at Talladega have produced six different winners ever since Ryan Blaney went back-to-back in the Fall 2019 race and Spring 2020. That parity along with the unpredictability of superspeedway racing is represented in BetMGM’s odds to win as no driver opened at better than 10-to-1.

Best odds to win

• Joey Logano +1000

• Ryan Blaney +1200

• Chase Elliott +1400

• Denny Hamlin +1400

• Brad Keselowski +1400

• William Byron +1600

• Ross Chastain +1600

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests you can find good mid-tier value in Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell (+1800) and Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman (+2200), who has won three Daytona 500 poles. Bromberg warns against betting on Martin Truex Jr. (+2800), who has not won in 72 Cup Series superspeedway starts.

Ryan Blaney (12) is the NASCAR Cup Series' last back-to-back winner at Talladega. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Austin Dillon docked 60 points

NASCAR penalized Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon 60 points for car setup infractions after he finished 12th at Martinsville last weekend. NASCAR said it found an illegal underwing assembly in post-race inspection. Additionally, Dillon will lose five playoff points if he qualifies for the postseason. The governing body also suspended Dillon's crew chief Keith Rodden $75,000 and suspended him for two races.

GEICO 500 entries list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Riley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Zane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

JJ Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the GEICO 500

Warm temperatures for the ARCA Menards and NASCAR Xfinity support series practices and qualifying Friday will give way to cooler, overcast conditions Saturday and Sunday. The forecast calls for temperatures in the low 60s with a slight chance of rain Saturday and a minuscule chance Sunday. With those cooler conditions, grip and tire degradation will be better, which is always beneficial with high-speed, tight pack racing.