NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega live updates: Almirola takes Stage 2 from Elliott by a nose with late move

20
Yahoo Sports Staff
·6 min read

The NASCAR Cup Series transitions from the smallest track on the calendar to its most massive as it heads to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. Following another lackluster Martinsville Spring race, expect the typical fireworks from tightly bunched racing at 180 mph.

Here’s everything to know ahead of the GEICO 500:

Live Updates

Almirola's late push foils Elliott to end Stage 2

It looked for all the world that Chase Elliott would gain more valuable playoff points via a stage win — which he desperately needs after missing six races with a leg fracture — up until the final 500 feet of Stage 2. Stewart-Haas's Aric Almirola, who started second on the grid Sunday, got a run on the outside lane and executed a textbook side draft to nip Elliott at the line to win Stage 2.

Elliott wins Stage 1 as Chevys surge late

Despite a disappointing 29th-place starting position after Saturday's qualifying session, Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott claimed Stage 1 at Talladega, leading a late Chevrolet rally. The Toyota teams were dominant early, but as they came in for their first round of pit stops, a Tyler Reddick spin caused them to navigate the pit lane a bit slower than normal, dropping them back in the order.

GEICO 500 starting grid

  1. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  2. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  3. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  4. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  5. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  6. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  7. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  8. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  9. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  10. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  11. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  12. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  13. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  14. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  15. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  16. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  17. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  18. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  19. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  20. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  21. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  22. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  23. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  24. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  25. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  26. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  27. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  28. Todd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  29. Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  30. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  31. Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

  32. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  34. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  35. Zane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  36. Riley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  37. BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

  38. J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

GEICO 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 22
10:30 a.m. - Noon: Qualifying (FS1, FoxNow, MRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, April 23
2 - 3 p.m.: Pre-race show (Fox, FoxNow, MRN, SiriusXM)
3 - 6:30 p.m.: GEICO 500 (Fox, FoxNow, MRN, SiriusXM)

GEICO 500 details

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile tri-oval)
Banking:
• Turns 1-2: 33 degrees
• Turns 3-4: 32 degrees
• Tri-oval: 16.5 degrees
• Backstretch: 3 degrees
Length: 188 laps for 500.08 miles
Defending champion: Ross Chastain

Top drivers and best bets for the GEICO 500

The last six races at Talladega have produced six different winners ever since Ryan Blaney went back-to-back in the Fall 2019 race and Spring 2020. That parity along with the unpredictability of superspeedway racing is represented in BetMGM’s odds to win as no driver opened at better than 10-to-1.

Best odds to win
• Joey Logano +1000
• Ryan Blaney +1200
• Chase Elliott +1400
• Denny Hamlin +1400
• Brad Keselowski +1400
• William Byron +1600
• Ross Chastain +1600

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests you can find good mid-tier value in Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell (+1800) and Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman (+2200), who has won three Daytona 500 poles. Bromberg warns against betting on Martin Truex Jr. (+2800), who has not won in 72 Cup Series superspeedway starts.

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 02: Ryan Blaney (#12 Team Penske Menards&#92;Dutch Boy Ford) and teammate Joey Logano (#22 Team Penske Shell Pennzoil Ford) race down the front stretch during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 on October 02, 2022, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Ryan Blaney (12) is the NASCAR Cup Series' last back-to-back winner at Talladega. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Austin Dillon docked 60 points

NASCAR penalized Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon 60 points for car setup infractions after he finished 12th at Martinsville last weekend. NASCAR said it found an illegal underwing assembly in post-race inspection. Additionally, Dillon will lose five playoff points if he qualifies for the postseason. The governing body also suspended Dillon's crew chief Keith Rodden $75,000 and suspended him for two races.

GEICO 500 entries list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Riley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Zane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
JJ Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the GEICO 500

Warm temperatures for the ARCA Menards and NASCAR Xfinity support series practices and qualifying Friday will give way to cooler, overcast conditions Saturday and Sunday. The forecast calls for temperatures in the low 60s with a slight chance of rain Saturday and a minuscule chance Sunday. With those cooler conditions, grip and tire degradation will be better, which is always beneficial with high-speed, tight pack racing.