NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono: TV channels, where to stream, best bets, weather and more
Denny Hamlin is the favorite for the Highpoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to eastern Pennsylvania and Pocono Raceway’s “Tricky Triangle” this weekend as the race for the playoffs heat up. Just six races remain before the playoff field of 16 is set with 11 drivers having already clinched a spot.
Here’s everything to know ahead of the Highpoint.com 400:
Highpoint.com 400 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday
2:35 - 3:20 p.m.: Practice (USA from 3 p.m. on, NBC Sports app)
3:20 - 4:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)
Sunday
2 - 2:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)
2:30 - 6 p.m.: Highpoint.com 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)
Highpoint.com 400 details
Track: Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile triangle superspeedway), Long Pond, Pennsylvania
Length: 160 laps for 400 miles
Banking: Turn 1 – 14 degrees | Turn 2 – 8 degrees | Turn 3 – 6 degrees
Last year’s winner: Chase Elliott
Top drivers and best bets for the Highpoint.com 400
Denny Hamlin has the most wins ever at Pocono with six and is thus a 4-to-1 favorite heading into the weekend according to BetMGM. Championship standings leader Martin Truex Jr., who has two wins at Pocono, has the next-best moneyline at +600. Kyle Busch has four wins at the track and shares a +700 moneyline with Kyle Larson, who hasn’t won there but sports nine top-10 finishes in 15 starts there.
Best odds to win
Denny Hamlin +400
Martin Truex Jr. +600
Kyle Busch +700
Kyle Larson +700
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on betting the Highpoint.com 400 and suggests good mid-tier value in the Toyotas of Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick (+1200 apiece) given that Bell is Hamlin and Truex’s teammate and Reddick drives for the team co-owned by Hamlin.
Highpoint.com 400 entry list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Weather for the Pocono race weekend
The forecast calls for highs in the upper-70s and partly cloudy skies for both days of Cup Series running.