NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: TV channels, how to stream, best bets, entry list, weather and more

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its fastest track this weekend as the chase for the final playoff spots heats up. Four playoff spots remain un-clinched with four races remaining in the regular season.

Despite recent dominance in its home state, the Ford stable has been usurped as the favored constructor at Michigan International Raceway by the Toyotas and Chevys.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Firekeepers Casino 400:

Firekeepers Casino 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday

12:30 - 1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)

1:20 - 2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday

2:30 - 3 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA)

3 - 6:30 p.m.: Firekeepers Casino 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Firekeepers Casino 400 details

Track: Michigan International Speedway (2-mile, D-shaped superspeedway), in Brooklyn Michigan

Length: 200 laps for 400 miles

Banking: Turns – 18 degrees | Tri-oval – 12 degrees | Backstretch – 5 degrees

2022 winner: Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Ford

Top drivers and best bets for the Firekeepers Casino 400

Despite having won the last seven races in their backyard, a Ford driver is not among the top four favorites coming into the weekend and only two of the top 10. Kevin Harvick, who has won five of those last seven, has the fifth-best odds to win Sunday at 10-to-1. Denny Hamlin is the favorite headed into Michigan.

Best odds to win

Denny Hamlin +500

William Byron +600

Kyle Larson +700

Kyle Busch +900

Martin Truex Jr. +900

Kevin Harvick +1000

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg took a deeper dive on the odds earlier in the week and suggests good mid-tier value in Joey Logano (+1400) and Chase Elliott (+1600). Logano has won at Michigan three times in his career, and Elliott, while winless at Michigan, sports the best average finish (8th) there of anyone in the field. If you like living dangerously, Bromberg suggests last week’s winner Chris Buescher, who is +6000 to win.

Kevin Harvick has won five of the last seven races at Michigan International Raceway. Can he get another in his final visit to the track? (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Firekeepers Casino 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Zane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Firekeepers Casino 400 weather

It being the summer in the Midwest, atmospheric unpredictability is the norm. As of Friday afternoon, the forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of rain during Saturday’s practice and qualifying and a 60% chance of rain looms for race day.