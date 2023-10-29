NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: TV channels, schedule, qualifying results, playoff standings, best bets
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville to whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell already know they will race for the championship Nov. 5 in Phoenix, but six others need to win or bag a good result to join them. On the positive side of the cut line are William Byron (+30) and Ryan Blaney (+10), while Tyler Reddick (-10), Denny Hamlin (-17), Martin Truex Jr. (-17) and Chris Buescher (-43) are on the outside looking in.
Last year’s penultimate race was the scene of one of the wildest scenes in NASCAR playoff history, as Ross Chastain rode the wall with the throttle wide-open in order to nose ahead of Hamlin and qualify for the final on points.
More looks at @RossChastain's move to advance to the CHAMPIONSHIP! pic.twitter.com/GA0rwVRLTM
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 30, 2022
We won’t see a similar move this year, however, as NASCAR responded by outlawing the maneuver in the offseason.
Here’s what else to know ahead of the Xfinity 500:
Xfinity 500 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday
12:30-1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)
1:20-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)
Sunday
1:30-2 p.m.: Pre-race show (NBC, NBC Sports app)
2-5:30 p.m.: Xfinity 500 (NBC, NBC Sports app)
Xfinity 500 details
Track: Martinsville Raceway, .526-mile paperclip oval in Ridgeway, Virginia
Race length: 500 laps for 263 miles
Banking: 12 degrees in the turns, none on straightaways
Stage lengths: Stages 1 and 2 – 130 laps | Stage 3 – 240 laps
Last year’s winner: Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Xfinity 500 qualifying results
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Top drivers and best bets for the Xfinity 500
Denny Hamlin needs to win or finish very close to the front in order to advance to the Championship 4, and he's headed to a track where he has won five times in his career. Understandably, he’s the favorite according to BetMGM. The Hendrick Motorsports duo of Kyle Larson and William Byron sit second and third in the points standings and have the second-best odds, with both at +725. Martin Truex Jr., who sits alongside Hamlin 17 points below the cut line, is the only other driver who enters at better than 10-to-1.
Best odds to win
• Denny Hamlin +325
• William Byron +725
• Kyle Larson +725
• Martin Truex Jr. +900
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote on the betting market earlier in the week and, in addition to the favorites, recommends backing Christopher Bell and Joey Logano +1700. Bromberg is wary of Brad Keselowski at +700 and, if you’re looking for a longshot, says Ty Gibbs is worth a look at +3000.
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings
1. Christopher Bell* – 4,110 (-)
2. Kyle Larson* – 4084 (-)
3. William Byron – 4,126 (+30)
4. Ryan Blaney – 4,106 (+10)
_________________________________ Cut line
5. Tyler Reddick – 4,096 (-10)
6. Martin Truex Jr. – 4089 (-17)
7. Denny Hamlin – 4089 (-17)
8. Chris Buescher – 4,063 (-43)
*-Clinched entry into Championship 4
Xfinity 500 entry list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet