NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: TV channels, where to stream, qualifying results, playoff standings, best bets, weather
Christopher Bell is on the pole for Sunday's playoff race at Kansas Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks on the schedule, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16. Kyle Larson, fresh off his Southern 500 win, is among the favorites, along with four-time Kansas winner Denny Hamlin and regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr.
Meanwhile last year’s Kansas fall race winner Bubba Wallace finds himself one point off the playoff cut line with two races remaining until the field is pared down to 12, with Kevin Harvick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. nipping at his heels.
Here’s what else to know going into the Hollywood Casino 400 weekend:
Hollywood Casino 400 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday
Noon-12:45 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)
12:45-2 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)
Sunday
2:30-3 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)
3-6 p.m.: Hollywood Casino 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)
Hollywood Casino 400 race details
Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval), in Kansas City, Kansas
Length: 267 laps for 401 miles
Banking: Turns – 17-20 degrees | Tri-oval 9-11 degrees | Backstretch – 5 degrees
Stage lengths: Stage 1 – 80 laps | Stage 2 – 85 laps | Stage 3 – 102 laps
2022 winner: Bubba Wallace
Hollywood Casino 400 starting grid
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Sheldon Creed (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2023 NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Larson has already clinched his way into the Round of 12 by virtue of winning last weekend. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron remained in second in the standings coming out of Darlington and even has one more playoff point than Larson. Truex Jr. tumbled from first to sixth in the standings after a disastrous showing in which he finished 31st.
1. Kyle Larson – 2,074*
2. William Byron – 2,075
3. Tyler Reddick – 2,060
4. Chris Buescher – 2,057
5. Denny Hamlin – 2,057
6. Martin Truex Jr. – 2,055
7. Kyle Busch – 2,050
8. Brad Keselowski – 2,048
9. Ryan Blaney – 2,046
10. Ross Chastain – 2,043
11. Joey Logano – 2,033
12. Christopher Bell – 2,031
______________________________ Cut line
13. Bubba Wallace – 2,030
14. Kevin Harvick – 2,029
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 2,027
16. Michael McDowell – 2,012
*-Clinched entry in Round of 12
Top drivers and best bets for the Hollywood Casino 400
The top 12 favorites for the win, according to BetMGM, are all playoff drivers and all enter at 20-to-1 or better.
Best odds to win
• Denny Hamlin +500
• Kyle Larson +525
• Martin Truex Jr. +600
• William Byron +725
• Tyler Reddick +900
Yahoo Sports motorsports expert Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting forecast and says Harvick (+2200) and Kyle Busch (+1400) are worth the wager at those mid-tier odds. Bromberg also recommends staying away from Ross Chastain (1400) and recommends taking a flier on Ty Gibbs (+3500), owing to Toyota’s traditional strength at Kansas.
Hollywood Casino 400 weather
The forecast is dry and warm, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s for both days. Race day is supposed to be about five degrees cooler than Saturday’s qualifying session with an overcast haze. That should be better on the tires and allow teams to extend green-flag runs.