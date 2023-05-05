NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: How to watch on TV and streaming, top drivers, best bets, weather and more

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months as it visits Kansas Speedway this weekend. The 1.5-mile tri-oval hasn’t seen a repeat winner in more than three seasons, but Toyotas have dominated recent running in Kansas City, Kansas.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Advent Health 400:

Advent Health 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, May 6

5-7 p.m.: Practice, qualifying (FS1, MRN)

Sunday, May 7

2-3 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1)

3-7:30 p.m.: Advent Health 400 (FS1, MRN)

Advent Health 400 details

Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile asphalt tri-oval), Kansas City, Kansas

Length: 267 laps for 400.5 miles

Banking: • 17-20 degrees in the turns

• 9-11 degrees in the tri-oval

• 5 degrees on the backstretch

Last year’s winner: Kurt Busch, 23XI Toyota

Top drivers and best bets for the Advent Health 400

Toyotas have won five of the last seven races at Kansas and that dominance is reflected in the odds at BetMGM as four of the six drivers who enter at better than 10-to-1 odds pilot Camrys. Despite that, Kyle Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet enters with the best odds at 5-to-1.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +500

• Denny Hamlin +700

• William Byron +800

• Tyler Reddick +800

• Christopher Bell +900

• Martin Truex Jr. +900

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg points out that since Denny Hamlin went back-to-back at the track in October 2019 and July 2020, the speedway has seen six different winners. So if you’re looking at the favorites this time around compared with who hasn’t won there, Byron, Reddick and Bell fit the bill. If you’re looking for a previous winner at good mid-tier value, Bromberg recommends 2022 fall race winner Bubba Wallace (+1800) and Joey Logano (+1800).

Denny Hamlin is the last NASCAR Cup Series driver to win back-to-back races at Kansas Speedway. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Advent Health 400 entries list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

JJ Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Advent Health 400

Like Dover last weekend, there’s a decent chance some on-track activity will be washed out as there is a 51% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday. With both the Cup and Truck Series set to qualify and ARCA to race Saturday, the schedule-makers could be in for a long weekend.