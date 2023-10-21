NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead: TV channels, schedule, qualifying results, playoff standings, best bets, weather

The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.

Kyle Larson has already clinched his spot in the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix, enters the weekend a heavy favorite having won this event last year and will start fifth. Larson, William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are on the positive side of the cut line, while Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher are on the outside of the championship four looking in.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 4EVER 400:

4EVER 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday

9-9:50 a.m.: Practice (NBC Sports app)

9:50-11 a.m.: Qualifying (NBC Sports app)

Sunday

2-2:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (NBC, NBC Sports app)

2:30-6 p.m.: 4EVER 400 (NBC, NBC Sports app)

4EVER 400 details

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval), in Florida

Banking: Turns – 18-20 degrees | Straights – 3 degrees

Length: 267 laps for 400.5 miles

Stage lengths: Stage 1 – 80 laps | Stage 2 – 85 laps | Stage 3 – 102 laps

2022 winner: Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports

4EVER 400 qualifying results

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. Kyle Larson* – 4084 (-)

2. William Byron – 4,077 (+9)

3. Martin Truex Jr. – 4070 (+2)

4. Denny Hamlin – 4070 (+2)

_________________________________ Cut line

5. Christopher Bell – 4,068 (-2)

6. Tyler Reddick – 4,054 (-16)

7. Ryan Blaney – 4,053 (-17)

8. Chris Buescher – 4,047 (-23)

*-Clinched entry into Championship 4

Tribute weekend for Kevin Harvick

Sunday’s 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway is named as such because it’s the slogan for Kevin Harvick’s farewell season driving the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing entry.

Harvick will be racing in a special one-off paint scheme featuring the Budweiser brand, reminiscent of the car in which he won the 2014 Cup title at … you guessed it, Homestead. In addition to the race namesake and car livery, Harvick’s longtime crew chief, Rodney Childers, and Childers’ family will deliver the command to start engines, and senior NASCAR official Mike Helton will be the honorary starter.

Harvick is leaving the sport after 23 seasons in the Cup Series with, currently, 823 starts, 443 top-10s, 251 top-5s and 60 wins. The Bakersfield, California, native’s career began under tragic circumstances, as he stepped into the legendary Dale Earnhardt’s car after the seven-time champion was killed at the 2001 Daytona 500. Harvick famously won in just his third start that season and never looked back.

Kevin Harvick is retiring from full-time racing after spending the past 23 seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert via Getty Images)

Top drivers and best bets for the 4EVER 400

The pressure is off Kyle Larson, as he has already clinched his spot in the championship race, but he still enters as a big favorite at (+275), according to BetMGM. Larson and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron have combined to win six of 13 races at intermediate tracks this season, and Byron is 7-to-1.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +275

• Tyler Reddick +600

• Martin Truex Jr. +625

• William Byron +700

• Denny Hamlin +700

• Christopher Bell +1000

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting outlook, and in addition to the favorites, he suggests betting Kyle Busch (+1600), who has two wins at the track, and a desperate Chris Buescher (+2000) who sits 23 points below the playoff cut line. If you’re looking for a longshot, defending series champion Joey Logano is out there at 35-to-1.

4EVER 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

John Hunter Nemechek (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4EVER 400 weather

The elements could impact Friday’s Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions, as there’s a 51% chance of thunderstorms that day. Both days of Cup Series running are forecast to be sunny, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. High track temperature and Homestead’s famously abrasive surface should chew up tires quickly, and Goodyear has allotted teams 11 sets for the weekend — one for practice, one for qualifying and nine for race day.