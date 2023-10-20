NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami: TV channels, where to stream, schedule, playoff standings, best bets, weather
The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series all compete in South Florida this weekend
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
Kyle Larson has already clinched his spot in the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix and enters the weekend a heavy favorite, having won this event last year. Larson, William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are on the positive side of the cut line, while Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher are on the outside of the championship four looking in.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 4EVER 400:
4EVER 400 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday
9-9:50 a.m.: Practice (NBC Sports app)
9:50-11 a.m.: Qualifying (NBC Sports app)
Sunday
2-2:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (NBC, NBC Sports app)
2:30-6 p.m.: 4EVER 400 (NBC, NBC Sports app)
4EVER 400 details
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval), in Florida
Banking: Turns – 18-20 degrees | Straights – 3 degrees
Length: 267 laps for 400.5 miles
Stage lengths: Stage 1 – 80 laps | Stage 2 – 85 laps | Stage 3 – 102 laps
2022 winner: Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings
1. Kyle Larson* – 4084 (-)
2. William Byron – 4,077 (+9)
3. Martin Truex Jr. – 4070 (+2)
4. Denny Hamlin – 4070 (+2)
_________________________________ Cut line
5. Christopher Bell – 4,068 (-2)
6. Tyler Reddick – 4,054 (-16)
7. Ryan Blaney – 4,053 (-17)
8. Chris Buescher – 4,047 (-23)
*-Clinched entry into Championship 4
Tribute weekend for Kevin Harvick
Sunday’s 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway is named as such because it’s the slogan for Kevin Harvick’s farewell season driving the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing entry.
Harvick will be racing in a special one-off paint scheme featuring the Budweiser brand, reminiscent of the car he won the 2014 Cup title in at … you guessed it, Homestead. In addition to the race namesake and car livery, Harvick’s longtime crew chief Rodney Childers and Childers’ family will deliver the command to start engines and senior NASCAR official Mike Helton will be the honorary starter.
Harvick is leaving the sport after 23 seasons in the Cup Series, with, currently, 823 starts, 443 top 10s, 251 top fives and 60 wins. The Bakersfield, California, native’s career began under tragic circumstances as he stepped into the legendary Dale Earnhardt’s car after the seven-time champion was tragically killed at the 2001 Daytona 500. Harvick famously won in just his third start that season and never looked back.
Top drivers and best bets for the 4EVER 400
The pressure is off Kyle Larson, having already clinched his spot in the championship race, but still enters as a big favorite at (+275) according to BetMGM. Larson and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron have combined to win six of 13 races at intermediate tracks this season and Byron is 7-to-1.
Best odds to win
• Kyle Larson +275
• Tyler Reddick +600
• Martin Truex Jr. +625
• William Byron +700
• Denny Hamlin +700
• Christopher Bell +1000
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting outlook and in addition to the favorites, suggests betting Kyle Busch (+1600), who has two wins at the track, and a desperate Chris Buescher (+2000) who currently sits 23 points below the playoff cut line. If you’re looking for a longshot, defending series champion Joey Logano is out there at 35-to-1.
4EVER 400 entry list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
John Hunter Nemechek (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4EVER 400 weather
The elements could impact Friday’s Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions as there’s a 51 percent chance of thunderstorms on that day. Both days of Cup Series running are forecast to be sunny with high temperatures in the mid-80s. High track temperature and Homestead’s famously abrasive surface should chew up tires quickly and Goodyear has allotted teams 11 sets for the weekend – one for practice, one for qualifying and nine for race day.