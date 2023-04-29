NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Starting grid, TV and streaming schedule, best bets, weather and more

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the "Monster Mile" at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports stable figures to be among the frontrunners, having won three of the four races on 1-mile or shorter tracks this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Würth 400:

Würth 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 29

10:30-11:20 a.m.: Practice (FS2 until 11 a.m., FS1, PRN)

11:20 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: (FS1, PRN)

Sunday, April 30

12-1 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1)

1-5 p.m.: Würth 400 (FS1, PRN)

The start time of the race has been moved up an hour because of potential rain on Sunday.

Würth 400 details

Track: Dover Motor Speedway (1-mile concrete oval), Dover, Delaware

Length: 400 laps for 400 miles

Banking: 24 degrees in the turns, 9 degrees on the straightaways

Last year’s winner: Chase Elliott

Würth 400 starting grid

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover last year and enters this weekend as a favorite. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Bowman out 3-4 weeks

Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman suffered a compression fracture in his back during a sprint car race Tuesday, which will cause him to miss at least three weeks. Josh Berry will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet in Bowman’s place beginning this weekend. Berry filled in for Chase Elliott for five races earlier this season as Elliott recovered from a broken leg suffered in a snowboarding accident between the Phoenix and Las Vegas race weekends.

Top drivers and best bets for the Würth 400

The record plays on this weekend with Hendrick teams entering as prevailing favorites according to BetMGM. The three regular drivers – minus the aforementioned Bowman – enter the weekend as the top three favorites.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +600

• William Byron +700

• Chase Elliott +700

• Denny Hamlin +900

• Martin Truex Jr. +900

• Christopher Bell +1000

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests good midtier value in Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch (+1600) and 23XI’s Tyler Reddick (+2000) and recommends staying away from Reddick’s teammate Bubba Wallace (+3300).

Würth 400 entries list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford|

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

JJ Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Würth 400

The forecast calls for cool, cloudy conditions with a near-50% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. Grip could be an issue, not only because rubber support series earlier in the weekend will be washed away but also because temperatures in the low 60s mean tires will take longer to reach their optimum operating window, leading to very shaky cars early in runs.