NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Coca-Cola 600 postponed to Monday at 3 p.m. ET
Everything you need to know for the Coca-Cola 600
Memorial Day weekend means a homecoming for the NASCAR Cup Series and the longest mileage race on the calendar. The series shifts to Charlotte Motor Speedway in the suburbs of Queen City, where every team’s headquarters is located, for the Coca-Cola 600.
Hendrick Motorsports, located literally down the street from the speedway, comes in as the team to beat, having won five of the 13 races this season, plus last weekend’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Coca-Cola 600:
Coca-Cola 600 postponed to Monday
More rain socked the Charlotte, North Carolina area Sunday, pushing the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 to a Monday afternoon start. The race is now scheduled for a 3 p.m. ET start Memorial Day on Fox. William Byron and Kevin Harvick will start on the front row.
Coca-Cola 600 TV/streaming/radio schedule
All times Eastern
Monday, May 29
2:30-3 p.m.: Pre-race show (Fox, Fox Sports app, PRN)
3-7 p.m.: Coca-Cola 600 (Fox, Fox Sports app, PRN)
Coca-Cola 600 starting grid
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Zane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Saturday rained out, Byron on pole
As the Charlotte, North Carolina area was soaked with rain Saturday, NASCAR officials decided to eliminate on-track activity for all series competing this weekend. That included Cup Series practice and qualifying, meaning a rulebook-determined grid for the Coca-Cola 600. Due to that formula, the front row for the longest mileage race of the season will see William Byron on pole alongside Kevin Harvick.
Coca-Cola 600 details
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-mile dog-leg oval), Concord, North Carolina
Length: 400 laps for 600 miles
Banking: 5 degrees on straightaways, 24 degrees in the turns
Last year’s winner: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing
Top drivers and best bets for the Coca-Cola 600
Hendrick Motorsports has been dominant on tracks 1.5 miles or shorter and that’s reflected in BetMGM’s odds entering the weekend. Kyle Larson (+400) dominated the NASCAR All-Star Race last weekend at North Wilkesboro and has won at two short tracks so far while William Byron (+700) has won three of the four intermediate track races this season.
Best odds to win
Kyle Larson +400
William Byron +700
Denny Hamlin +750
Martin Truex Jr. +900
Chase Elliott +900
We wrote more in depth about odds earlier in the week and recommend finding good mid-tier value in Tyler Reddick (+1600), who has an average finish of 9.3 in four starts at Charlotte and Kevin Harvick (+1700), who has won there three times. Ty Gibbs (+6000), making his first Cup start at Charlotte, is an enticing long shot as he has won and finished second in two Xfinity races.
Coca-Cola 600 weather
The forecast calls for cool temperatures and rain all weekend, which will make the schedule-makers at the speedway rub their temples. In addition to the Cup cars, there will be practice, qualifying and races for the ARCA Menards, Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series on track. With Monday being a federal holiday, NASCAR may be more inclined to push the Cup race back more quickly rather than waiting on weather to clear late into Sunday night.