NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Coca-Cola 600 postponed to Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Everything you need to know for the Coca-Cola 600

Memorial Day weekend means a homecoming for the NASCAR Cup Series and the longest mileage race on the calendar. The series shifts to Charlotte Motor Speedway in the suburbs of Queen City, where every team’s headquarters is located, for the Coca-Cola 600.

Hendrick Motorsports, located literally down the street from the speedway, comes in as the team to beat, having won five of the 13 races this season, plus last weekend’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Coca-Cola 600:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Coca-Cola 600 postponed to Monday

More rain socked the Charlotte, North Carolina area Sunday, pushing the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 to a Monday afternoon start. The race is now scheduled for a 3 p.m. ET start Memorial Day on Fox. William Byron and Kevin Harvick will start on the front row.

Coca-Cola 600 TV/streaming/radio schedule

All times Eastern

Monday, May 29

2:30-3 p.m.: Pre-race show (Fox, Fox Sports app, PRN)

3-7 p.m.: Coca-Cola 600 (Fox, Fox Sports app, PRN)

Coca-Cola 600 starting grid

Advertisement

Saturday rained out, Byron on pole

As the Charlotte, North Carolina area was soaked with rain Saturday, NASCAR officials decided to eliminate on-track activity for all series competing this weekend. That included Cup Series practice and qualifying, meaning a rulebook-determined grid for the Coca-Cola 600. Due to that formula, the front row for the longest mileage race of the season will see William Byron on pole alongside Kevin Harvick.

Coca-Cola 600 details

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-mile dog-leg oval), Concord, North Carolina

Length: 400 laps for 600 miles

Banking: 5 degrees on straightaways, 24 degrees in the turns

Last year’s winner: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Advertisement

Top drivers and best bets for the Coca-Cola 600

Hendrick Motorsports has been dominant on tracks 1.5 miles or shorter and that’s reflected in BetMGM’s odds entering the weekend. Kyle Larson (+400) dominated the NASCAR All-Star Race last weekend at North Wilkesboro and has won at two short tracks so far while William Byron (+700) has won three of the four intermediate track races this season.

Best odds to win

Kyle Larson +400

William Byron +700

Denny Hamlin +750

Martin Truex Jr. +900

Chase Elliott +900

We wrote more in depth about odds earlier in the week and recommend finding good mid-tier value in Tyler Reddick (+1600), who has an average finish of 9.3 in four starts at Charlotte and Kevin Harvick (+1700), who has won there three times. Ty Gibbs (+6000), making his first Cup start at Charlotte, is an enticing long shot as he has won and finished second in two Xfinity races.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson (5), William Byron (24) and Chase Elliott (9) all enter NASCAR's longest mileage race among the favorites. (Photo by Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)

Coca-Cola 600 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford|

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Zane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Advertisement

Coca-Cola 600 weather

The forecast calls for cool temperatures and rain all weekend, which will make the schedule-makers at the speedway rub their temples. In addition to the Cup cars, there will be practice, qualifying and races for the ARCA Menards, Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series on track. With Monday being a federal holiday, NASCAR may be more inclined to push the Cup race back more quickly rather than waiting on weather to clear late into Sunday night.