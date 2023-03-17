NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: TV schedule, entries, best bets, weather and more about the Ambetter Health 400
There’s more high-speed pack racing in store this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Franken-track. Prior to the 2022 season, speedway management completed a facelift of the 1.54-mile circuit that narrowed the corners and raised the banking to 28 degrees to encourage racing that more resembles the 2.5-mile-plus Daytona and Talladega superspeedways.
The results were mixed. While organizers got the exciting pack racing they wanted, between two races there were 22 cautions for crashes. That’s more than the last four races at Daytona and Talladega combined. Settle in for a long Sunday afternoon.
Here’s what else to know ahead of the Ambetter Health 400:
Ambetter Health 400 broadcast schedule
All times ET
Saturday
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)
Sunday
3-6 p.m.: Ambetter Health 400 (Fox, PRN, Sirius XM)
Ambetter Health 400 details
Track: Atlanta Motorspeedway (1.54-mile high-banking dogleg-oval)
Length: 260 laps for 400.4 miles
Banking: 28 degrees in the turns, 5 degrees on straightaways
Last year's winner: William Byron (500-mile race last spring)
Top drivers and best bets for the Ambetter Health 400
Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron has won the last two races of this season and won last year's spring race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, so he enters the weekend as the favorite, according to BetMGM. Backing the bowtie might be the way to go this weekend with Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney being the only non-Chevy drivers with odds better than 12-to-1 odds to win entering the weekend.
Best odds to win
William Byron (+900)
Ryan Blaney (+1200)
Kyle Busch (+1200)
Ross Chastain (+1200)
Kyle Larson (+1200)
Joey Logano (+1200)
Ambetter Health 400 entries list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ambetter Health 400 weather
Friday’s Truck and Xfinity series sessions may be impacted by possible thunderstorms, but conditions are forecast to be cool and overcast but dry by the time the Cup Series cars take to the track Saturday.