NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: How to stream, TV channels, news, best bets, weather and more from the Quaker State 400
The Cup cars visit Atlanta for the second time in 2023
The NASCAR Cup Series begins the second half of its 36-race schedule this weekend by visiting one of its most unique tracks – Atlanta Motor Speedway – for the Quaker State 400.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the weekend:
Quaker State 400 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday
5:30-7 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)
Sunday
6-7 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)
7-10 p.m.: Quaker State 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)
Quaker State 400 details
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile, high-banked dogleg oval), Hampton, Georgia
Length: 260 laps for 400 miles
Banking: Turns – 28 degrees | Straightaways – 5 degrees
Last year’s winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
A hybrid superspeedway
Prior to the 2022 season, speedway management completed a facelift of the 1.54-mile circuit that narrowed the corners and raised the banking to 28 degrees to encourage racing that more resembles the 2.5-mile-plus Daytona and Talladega superspeedways.
The results were mixed. While organizers got the exciting pack racing they wanted, between two races there were 22 cautions for crashes. That’s more than the last four races at Daytona and Talladega combined. The spring race this year did only feature five yellow flags including the two stage breaks, suggesting teams and drivers have acclimated to the unique track.
Top drivers and best bets for the Quaker State 400
Pack racing is inherently unpredictable as one wrong move can hang you out of the draft and plummeting down the order like a stone. Accordingly, BetMGM’s odds for the race win are wide open with no driver entering the weekend at better than 12-to-1.
Best odds to win
• Ryan Blaney +1200
• Brad Keselowski +1200
• Kyle Busch +1300
• Chase Elliott +1300
• Denny Hamlin +1300
• Joey Logano +1300
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the odds, noting that it could be a good weekend for Ford. In terms of mid-tier value, Bromberg recommends Bubba Wallace (+2500) and Alex Bowman (+3000) as both have seen most of their success on superspeedways. If you’re looking for a longshot, he recommends 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, who enters the weekend at +4000.
Quaker State 400 entry list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Weather for the Quaker State 400
The weekend forecast calls for temperatures in the high 80s/lower 90s with a 51% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Due to the later start time for qualifying and race, they may duck the summer afternoon rain showers that are commonplace in the south during spring and summer months, so the weekend seems likely to remain mostly on schedule.