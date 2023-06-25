NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 live updates from Nashville Superspeedway night race

LEBANON – It's race day at Nashville Superspeedway for the NASCAR Cup Series' third annual Ally 400. This will be a Nashville night race – the first scheduled Cup race under the lights at the superspeedway.

Ross Chastain, who drives for Nashville-based Trackhouse Racing is on the pole for the first time in his Cup career. He is joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing.

Kevin Harvick, who is retiring after this year, is in Row 2 in the fourth spot.

Carson Hocevar won the weekend's Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday and A.J. Allmendinger won the Xfinity race on Saturday.

Lap 16: Kyle Busch needs tires

Kyle Busch is the first to pit after he rolls in pit road for tires on Lap 16 after reporting something wrong with his car.

He is now one lap down.

Ally 400 start time moved up

NASCAR has moved the start time for the Nashville night race up to 6:05 p.m. after it was originally scheduled to start at 6:22 p.m.

The reason? Rain is in the forecast and NASCAR wants to at least get the race past the halfway mark to make it official.

Halfway mark of the 300-lap race is at 150.

