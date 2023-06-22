NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway is a sellout

LEBANON − All tickets for the third annual NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (capacity 38,000) sold out Thursday.

Track officials said only a limited number of standing-room only and premium experience tickets remain for the race on Sunday (6 p.m. CT, NBC). It will be the first time the race has been run at night.

“We are so appreciative of NASCAR nation supporting Nashville Superspeedway’s return to the NASCAR Cup Series and the buzz around this year’s Ally 400 has been tremendous,” said Matt Greci, senior vice president and general manager of Nashville Superspeedway. “The sellout for Sunday’s race confirms our position as one of Nashville’s leading sports and entertainment destinations and we look forward to an amazing race on Sunday.”

The sellout continues a recent trend of an increase in at-track attendance in the NASCAR Cup Series, which has produced Sunday sellouts this season at Daytona, Phoenix, Southern California, Atlanta, St. Louis, the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro and Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Coca-Cola 600.

The inaugural Ally 400, the first NASCAR Cup Series race in the Nashville area in 37 years, also sold out.

Tickets are still available for Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (6 p.m.) and Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m.). Children 12-under get in free with a paid adult on Friday and Saturday.

For more information about premium seat tickets for the Ally 400 visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com.

