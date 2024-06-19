NASCAR Cup Series 2024 season recap: All the results and schedule of upcoming races

The NASCAR Cup Series hits the halfway point of the season Sunday, June 23, with the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The race is the 18th of 36 races in the 2024 season.

There have been 10 different winners in the Cup Series this season through June 16. Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and William Byron lead with three wins apiece.

Byron opened the 2024 season by scoring his first win in NASCAR’s most famous race, the Daytona 500.

Following this weekend’s USA TODAY 301, there will be eight more regular-season races before the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin Sept. 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 2024 champion will be crowned Nov. 10 at Phoenix Raceway.

Here are results of the completed races and the schedule for the rest of the season:

William Byron celebrates with his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports crew after winning the 2024 Daytona 500.

NASCAR Cup Series 2024 results, schedule

Feb. 19 — at Daytona International Speedway

WINNER: William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

William Byron started 18th and maneuvered through the tight packs to the lead with four laps remaining to win the Daytona 500 for the first time. Byron won under caution, taking the white flag in his No. 24 Chevrolet seconds before a last-lap crash between Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric.

Feb. 25 — at Atlanta Motor Speedway

WINNER: Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez edged Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in a three-wide race to the finish line to win his second career Cup Series race. Suarez won in a photo finish – then the third closest in series history – beating Blaney by 0.003 seconds and Busch by 0.007 seconds.

March 3 — at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

WINNER: Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson dominated, leading 181 of 267 laps, to win his second consecutive race at Las Vegas and third overall at the track since 2021. Larson held off Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing by 0.441 seconds.

March 10 — at Phoenix Raceway

WINNER: Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Bell led 50 laps, including the final 41, before driving away from runner-up Chris Buescher by 5.465 seconds to notch his seventh career Cup Series win.

March 17 — at Bristol Motor Speedway

WINNER: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin passed his JGR teammate Martin Truex Jr. in the final laps, winning by 1.083 seconds, for his fourth career victory at the famed short track. Only five cars finished on the lead lap – the first time that has happened in the Cup Series in 20 years.

March 24 — at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas

WINNER: William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

William Byron started on the pole and led 42 of 68 laps on the 3.41-mile road course for his second victory of 2024. Byron beat a charging Christopher Bell by 0.692 seconds.

March 31 — at Richmond Raceway

WINNER: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Virginia native Denny Hamlin earned his fifth career victory at his hometown track, stealing a win from JGR teammate Martin Truex Jr. when the caution flag waved on the penultimate lap. Hamlin took the lead with the best pit stop and kept it on the restart, edging Joey Logano by 0.269 seconds in overtime.

April 7 — Martinsville Speedway

WINNER: William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

William Byron led a top-three sweep for Hendrick Motorsports, which became the first team to have its cars finish 1-2-3 in the 151 Cup races at Martinsville. Byron won in overtime after a late caution, and held off Kyle Larson by 0.550 seconds, while Chase Elliott finished third.

April 14 — at Texas Motor Speedway

WINNER: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott snapped a 42-race winless streak, holding off Brad Keselowski and William Byron in double overtime to win the caution-filled race. On the final restart, Elliott won a drag race down the backstretch with Ross Chastain, who wrecked in the process, bringing out the final yellow flag.

April 21 — at Talladega Superspeedway

Winner: Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick drove through a major wreck at NASCAR's biggest track to score his first win of the season and sixth of his Cup Series career. Reddick surged for the win after leaders Michael McDowell and Brad Keselowski made contact, triggering a massive crash behind Reddick to end the race.

April 28 — at Dover Motor Speedway

Winner: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin led 136 laps, including the final 72, before holding off Kyle Larson by 0.256 seconds for his third win of the season. The victory was also the 54th of Hamlin's Cup Series career, tying him with Lee Petty for 12th on the all-time list.

May 5 — at Kansas Speedway

Winner: Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson edged Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds in overtime in the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history. In a thrilling race from start to finish, Larson and Buescher banged off each other coming to the checkered flag, and Buescher initially celebrated the win in his car before NASCAR officials analyzed the video in super slow motion and determined Larson was the victor.

May 12 — at Darlington Raceway

Winner: Brad Keselowski, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

Brad Keselowski snapped a 110-race winless streak, scoring his first Cup Series victory in three years. The win was also Keselowski's first as a driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, which he joined at the start of the 2022 season. Keselowski led 37 laps and pulled away from Ty Gibbs by 1.214 seconds.

May 26 — at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Winner: Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Bell scored his second victory of the season as the longest race on NASCAR's schedule became one of its shortest after rain forced a premature end to the Coca-Cola 600. Bell led 90 laps in the race shortened from a scheduled 400 to 249 and was declared the winner after a long delay as the leader when the red flag flew.

June 2 — at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois

Winner: Austin Cindric, Team Penske

Austin Cindric won for the first time since the 2022 Daytona 500, snapping an 85-race winless streak when teammate and reigning series champion Ryan Blaney ran out of gas coming to the white flag. Cindric then pulled away from Denny Hamlin by 3.844 seconds to earn his second career Cup Series win.

June 9 — at Sonoma Raceway

Winner: Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson won for the second time in the past four races on the road course in Sonoma, California. He notched his third victory of 2024 and the 26th of his career by passing Martin Truex Jr. with nine laps to go before pulling away for a 4.258-second win.

June 16 — at Iowa Speedway

WINNER: Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Ryan Blaney scored his first win of 2024 as Iowa hosted its first ever Cup Series race. The reigning series champion led 201 of 350 laps, including the final 88, before holding off William Byron by 0.716 seconds.

June 23 — at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

USA TODAY 301

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET. TV: USA Network

June 30 — at Nashville Superspeedway

Ally 400

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET. TV: NBC

July 7 — at Chicago street race

Grant Park 165

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET. TV: NBC

July 14 — at Pocono Raceway

The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET. TV: USA Network

July 21 — at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Brickyard 400

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET. TV: NBC

Aug. 11 — at Richmond Raceway

Cook Out 400

Time: 6 p.m. ET. TV: USA Network

Aug. 18 — at Michigan International Speedway

FireKeepers Casino 400

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET. TV: USA Network

Aug. 24 — at Daytona International Speedway

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: NBC

Sept. 1 — at Darlington Raceway

Cook Out Southern 500

Time: 6 p.m. ET. TV: USA Network

PLAYOFFS BEGIN

Sept. 8 — at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Quaker State 400 available at Walmart

Time: 3 p.m. ET. TV: USA Network

Sept. 15 — at Watkins Glen International

Go Bowling at The Glen

Time: 3 p.m. ET. TV: USA Network

Sept. 21 — at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: USA Network

Sept. 29 — at Kansas Speeday

Hollywood Casino 400

Time: 3 p.m. ET. TV: USA Network

Oct. 6 — at Talladega Superspeedway

YellaWood 500

Time: 2 p.m. ET. TV: NBC

Oct. 13 — at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Time: 2 p.m. ET. TV: NBC

Oct. 20 — at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

South Point 400

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET. TV: NBC

Oct. 27 — at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET. TV: NBC

Nov. 5 — at Martinsville Speedway

XFINITY 500

Time: 2 p.m. ET. TV: NBC

Nov. 10 — at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Time: 3 p.m. ET. TV: NBC

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR Cup Series 2024: Results, race winners, schedule, times, TV