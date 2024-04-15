Advertisement
NASCAR Cup results at Texas: Chase Elliott wins in overtime

Chase Elliott scored his first NASCAR Cup victory since October, winning Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway in double overtime.

The victory ended a 42-race winless drought for the sport's most popular driver. It is his 19th career Cup win.

Brad Keselowski finished second and was followed by William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez.

Finishing sixth through 10th: Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and rookie Carson Hocevar.