Denny Hamlin scored his second victory in the last three races, winning in overtime Sunday night at Richmond Raceway.

The victory is Hamlin's fifth at Richmond and 53rd of his Cup career.

Joey Logano finished second and was followed by Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott.

Hamlin led 17 of the 407 laps. Truex led a race-high 228 laps. Larson led 144 laps.