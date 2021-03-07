What channel is the NASCAR race at Las Vegas on? Betting odds and how to watch
NASCAR is making more intermediate track stops after last weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where William Byron became the third different winner in the Cup Series to start the 2021 season.
The next race for NASCAR’s top series, the Pennzoil 400, is this Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on FOX. Kevin Harvick is on the pole with Byron in the front row.
Denny Hamlin leads the series in points (139) followed by Harvick (119), Joey Logano (108), Michael McDowell (106) and Chase Elliott (105). Only McDowell has won a race this year out of those drivers.
Four drivers entered in this weekend’s race have multiple wins at the 1.5-mile Vegas tri-oval. Those four drivers are Brad Keselowski, who leads the list with three victories (2014, 2016, 2018), Logano, who is the defending Pennzoil 400 winner (2019, 2020), Martin Truex Jr. (2017, 2019) and Harvick (2015, 2018).
Truex is favored to win with +600 odds, according to BetMGM. He finished in third place last weekend and said after Byron’s victory that he feels confident that traditional winners will still be top contenders this year despite the first-time winners that characterized the start of the season, with McDowell and Christopher Bell winning the first two races of the year.
“We’ve been really fast,” Truex said. “We had some tough breaks in Daytona and then we were in the hunt (at Homestead). We’re feeling good about things and hopefully we can just continue to find some stuff to get better and keep running up front.”
Truex might have to fend off Kurt Busch this weekend at the front of the field. Busch, who is starting seventh this weekend, won the last Cup Series race at Las Vegas in the fall. It was his first win at his hometown track and a playoff victory that he described as a “really spiritual moment.”
“Then not having fans and having people at the race track (last year), and then it was like boom, they zoomed in on me and we all celebrated through the TV lens,” Busch said this week.
Fans will be back at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the upcoming race at reduced capacity. The track had its fan attendance plan approved last month by the Nevada Department of Business and Industry. That plan called for hosting fans at 20% capacity, or roughly 15,000 people, according to KTNV.
Phoenix Raceway also plans to host limited fans for the following weekend.
NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Las Vegas
Race: Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube
When: Sunday, Mar. 7 at 3:30 p.m.
How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles on the 1.5-mile tri-oval
Stages: Laps 80, 160, 267
Last year’s winner: Joey Logano
NASCAR Cup at Las Vegas starting order
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Kevin Harvick
4
2
William Byron
24
3
Kyle Larson
5
4
Martin Truex Jr.
19
5
Michael McDowell
34
6
Denny Hamlin
11
7
Kurt Busch
1
8
Chase Elliott
9
9
Alex Bowman
48
10
Brad Keselowski
2
11
Tyler Reddick
8
12
Austin Dillon
3
13
Ryan Newman
6
14
Kyle Busch
18
15
Joey Logano
22
16
Christopher Bell
20
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
18
Chris Buescher
17
19
Ryan Preece
37
20
Cole Custer
41
21
Ross Chastain
42
22
Daniel Suárez
99
23
Bubba Wallace
23
24
Chase Briscoe #
14
25
Justin Haley (i)
77
26
Ryan Blaney
12
27
Anthony Alfredo #
38
28
Aric Almirola
10
29
Erik Jones
43
30
Matt DiBenedetto
21
31
Garrett Smithley (i)
53
32
Cody Ware (i)
51
33
Corey LaJoie
7
34
BJ McLeod (i)
78
35
Josh Bilicki
52
36
Quin Houff
0
37
Joey Gase
15
38
Timmy Hill
66
(i) ineligible for driver points, # series rookie