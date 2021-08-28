NASCAR Cup race at Daytona prediction: Who will win, and drivers to watch
NASCAR’s Cup Series regular-season finale is Saturday at Daytona’s oval. While the rules package has been altered to slightly reduce speeds in the name of safety, drivers are predicting some dicey racing and a chaotic finish to the regular season.
That’s no surprise given the history of superspeedway races and Daytona’s reputation of producing first-time winners. The latest three summer Cup races at the track have been first wins in the series for the drivers. William Byron won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 last season, Justin Haley won the race in 2019 and Erik Jones won it the year before that.
Tyler Reddick, a Daytona winner at both the Truck and Xfinity level, could continue the trend. He enters the race aiming to defend a plus-25 points position over Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon for the final spot in the 16-driver playoff lineup. (Although Dillon, a Daytona 500 winner with three top three Cup career finishes at the track, would be considered a safer bet.)
Matt DiBenedetto, Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain have all led laps at a superspeedway race this season and haven’t yet won in the series.
Sure, it’s anyone’s race. But my prediction is that Denny Hamlin scores his first win of the season on Saturday. Hamlin is a proven Daytona winner. All three of his victories there were at the Daytona 500, but he still finished in the top five in his last three appearances at the track. Further, Hamlin is dueling Kyle Larson for the regular season championship (Larson leads by 28 points), so I expect the competitive dial to be turned all the way up at the No. 11 team’s superspeedway stomping grounds. The series has nearly made it to the end of the regular season. Now, teams just have to make it to the end of the race, but that’s easier said than done.
NASCAR Cup race at Daytona how to watch
Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400
When: Saturday, Aug. 28
Time: 7 p.m. EST
TV: NBC
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps) with stages ending on laps 50, 100 and 160)
NASCAR at Daytona Cup starting order
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Kyle Larson
5
2
William Byron
24
3
Denny Hamlin
11
4
Kyle Busch
18
5
Chase Elliott
9
6
Ryan Blaney
12
7
Martin Truex Jr.
19
8
Kurt Busch
1
9
Matt DiBenedetto
21
10
Brad Keselowski
2
11
Kevin Harvick
4
12
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
13
Chris Buescher
17
14
Christopher Bell
20
15
Alex Bowman
48
16
Chase Briscoe
14
17
Tyler Reddick
8
18
Michael McDowell
34
19
Aric Almirola
10
20
Bubba Wallace
23
21
Erik Jones
43
22
Joey Logano
22
23
Ryan Newman
6
24
Ryan Preece
37
25
Cole Custer
41
26
Daniel Suárez
99
27
Austin Dillon
3
28
Justin Haley
77
29
Ross Chastain
42
30
BJ McLeod
78
31
Cody Ware
51
32
Anthony Alfredo
38
33
Corey LaJoie
7
34
Garrett Smithley
53
35
Quin Houff
0
36
Josh Bilicki
52
37
Joey Gase
15
38
Kaz Grala
16
39
Landon Cassill
96
40
David Starr
66