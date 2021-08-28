NASCAR Cup race at Daytona prediction: Who will win, and drivers to watch

Alex Andrejev
·3 min read
In this article:
NASCAR’s Cup Series regular-season finale is Saturday at Daytona’s oval. While the rules package has been altered to slightly reduce speeds in the name of safety, drivers are predicting some dicey racing and a chaotic finish to the regular season.

That’s no surprise given the history of superspeedway races and Daytona’s reputation of producing first-time winners. The latest three summer Cup races at the track have been first wins in the series for the drivers. William Byron won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 last season, Justin Haley won the race in 2019 and Erik Jones won it the year before that.

Tyler Reddick, a Daytona winner at both the Truck and Xfinity level, could continue the trend. He enters the race aiming to defend a plus-25 points position over Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon for the final spot in the 16-driver playoff lineup. (Although Dillon, a Daytona 500 winner with three top three Cup career finishes at the track, would be considered a safer bet.)

Matt DiBenedetto, Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain have all led laps at a superspeedway race this season and haven’t yet won in the series.

Sure, it’s anyone’s race. But my prediction is that Denny Hamlin scores his first win of the season on Saturday. Hamlin is a proven Daytona winner. All three of his victories there were at the Daytona 500, but he still finished in the top five in his last three appearances at the track. Further, Hamlin is dueling Kyle Larson for the regular season championship (Larson leads by 28 points), so I expect the competitive dial to be turned all the way up at the No. 11 team’s superspeedway stomping grounds. The series has nearly made it to the end of the regular season. Now, teams just have to make it to the end of the race, but that’s easier said than done.

NASCAR Cup race at Daytona how to watch

  • Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400

  • When: Saturday, Aug. 28

  • Time: 7 p.m. EST

  • TV: NBC

  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

  • Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps) with stages ending on laps 50, 100 and 160)

NASCAR at Daytona Cup starting order

Order

Driver

Car No.

1

Kyle Larson

5

2

William Byron

24

3

Denny Hamlin

11

4

Kyle Busch

18

5

Chase Elliott

9

6

Ryan Blaney

12

7

Martin Truex Jr.

19

8

Kurt Busch

1

9

Matt DiBenedetto

21

10

Brad Keselowski

2

11

Kevin Harvick

4

12

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

13

Chris Buescher

17

14

Christopher Bell

20

15

Alex Bowman

48

16

Chase Briscoe

14

17

Tyler Reddick

8

18

Michael McDowell

34

19

Aric Almirola

10

20

Bubba Wallace

23

21

Erik Jones

43

22

Joey Logano

22

23

Ryan Newman

6

24

Ryan Preece

37

25

Cole Custer

41

26

Daniel Suárez

99

27

Austin Dillon

3

28

Justin Haley

77

29

Ross Chastain

42

30

BJ McLeod

78

31

Cody Ware

51

32

Anthony Alfredo

38

33

Corey LaJoie

7

34

Garrett Smithley

53

35

Quin Houff

0

36

Josh Bilicki

52

37

Joey Gase

15

38

Kaz Grala

16

39

Landon Cassill

96

40

David Starr

66

