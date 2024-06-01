Advertisement

NASCAR Cup qualifying: See the starting grid for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWTR on Sunday.

ryan pritt, daytona beach news-journal
It's been incredibly difficult to pass in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, especially at low-banked, shorter tracks.

That put an even bigger onus on qualifying this weekend at Gateway, aka World Wide Technology Raceway.

Michael McDowell did his part on Saturday morning, claiming the pole position for Sunday's race. He set a track record with a time of 32.318 seconds in the first round and will start alongside Austin Cindric on the front row. Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.

Bell claimed the win last week in a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, giving him a pair of wins on the season. Heading into Saturday, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson currently sit atop the NASCAR odds board at +600.

Sunday's Cup Series race at Gateway is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start and will air on FS1.

Ross Chastain (1), drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 01, 2024 in Madison, Illinois.
NASCAR qualifying results

  1. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford

  2. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

  3. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

  4. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

  5. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

  6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

  7. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

  8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

  9. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

  10. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

  11. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

  12. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

  13. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

  14. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

  15. Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet

  16. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

  17. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

  18. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

  19. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

  20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

  21. Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford

  22. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

  23. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford

  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

  25. Derek Kraus, No. 16 Chevrolet

  26. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

  27. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford

  28. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet

  29. Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford

  30. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford

  31. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

  32. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford

  33. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

  34. Cody Ware, No. 15 Ford

  35. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford

  36. Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR qualifying today: Starting lineup for Cup Series at Gateway