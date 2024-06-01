NASCAR Cup qualifying: See the starting grid for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWTR on Sunday.

It's been incredibly difficult to pass in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, especially at low-banked, shorter tracks.

That put an even bigger onus on qualifying this weekend at Gateway, aka World Wide Technology Raceway.

Michael McDowell did his part on Saturday morning, claiming the pole position for Sunday's race. He set a track record with a time of 32.318 seconds in the first round and will start alongside Austin Cindric on the front row. Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.

Bell claimed the win last week in a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, giving him a pair of wins on the season. Heading into Saturday, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson currently sit atop the NASCAR odds board at +600.

Sunday's Cup Series race at Gateway is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start and will air on FS1.

Ross Chastain (1), drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 01, 2024 in Madison, Illinois.

NASCAR qualifying results

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet Derek Kraus, No. 16 Chevrolet Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Cody Ware, No. 15 Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR qualifying today: Starting lineup for Cup Series at Gateway