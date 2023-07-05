NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Chicago

Rookie Ty Gibbs holds the final playoff spot heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on USA Network)

Gibbs moved up to 16th in the season standings after his ninth-place finish in last weekend’s Chicago Street Race.

Daniel Suarez trails Gibbs by six points for the final transfer spot. Michael McDowell is 10 points behind Gibbs. AJ Allmendinger is 24 points from Gibbs.

Alex Bowman held the final playoff spot before last weekend’s race, but his last-place finish dropped him out of that spot. He’s 26 points behind Gibbs.

Eight races remain in the regular season for the Cup Series. Eleven drivers have won this season. They are marked by the yellow box in the below graphic. That leaves five playoff spots via points at this time.