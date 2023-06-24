What NASCAR Cup drivers are saying about Chicago's inaugural street race

LEBANON – Looking ahead to next weekend, some of NASCAR's best drivers are wary of the upcoming inaugural street race at Chicago.

The creative addition to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule does not evoke much excitement from drivers. As a street circuit race, its structure is foreign to most NASCAR racers. Because of that, drivers often refer to the race at Chicago as a matter of survival.

"Yea, I think it could be a race of survival," said Christopher Bell on Friday. "I think everyone in the industry is thinking that way right now ... there's just no margin for error."

The Grant Park 220 held in Chicago will be held July 2 (6:30 p.m. CT, NBC).

"It's gonna be who can tread that line and not fall off," current points leader Martin Truex Jr. said.

The 2.2 mile track features multiple tight turns and corners, a race build unfamiliar to drivers comfortable with typical oval-shaped layouts with a couple of traditional road courses at Sonoma and Watkins Glenn.

Truex is already thinking about the race strategically. When asked about the varying surfaces at the Chicago track, Truex considered how the track would effect tires and wondered if his car's suspension would respond well to a bumpy course.

When asked about Chicago, Joey Logano replied with a hearty laugh.

"It'll be a different animal for sure," Logano said. "A ferocious one for sure."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What NASCAR's drivers are saying about Chicago's inaugural Cup Series race.