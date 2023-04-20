NASCAR Cup driver draft for Talladega
Dustin Long, Kyle Petty, and Steve Letarte each select three NASCAR Cup Series drivers to watch at Talladega Superspeedway.
Dustin Long, Kyle Petty, and Steve Letarte each select three NASCAR Cup Series drivers to watch at Talladega Superspeedway.
23 drivers have odds of +2800 or better while favorite Joey Logano's odds are just +1000.
Elliott has missed the past five races after suffering a fractured tibia while snowboarding before the Las Vegas race.
The most unique event on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar takes place this weekend in northeastern Tennessee with the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald wrap up their pre-draft positional preview series with a deep dive on the loaded tight end class as well as a quick look at the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald unveils his top 100 players ahead of next Thursday's first round.
They've come this far, fighting back those who said revealing their experiences would never lead to Snyder selling.
Should the Sixers star have been tossed?
We have a good idea who the No. 1 overall pick will be.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his wishlist for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
The draft prop market odds move in a unique way.
Bellator's bantamweight grand prix will come to a close on Saturday at Bellator 295 when Raufeon Stots fights Patchy Mix, but the event won't clearly identify the promotion's best 135-pounder.
Matt Patricia will be in the NFL this season.
The bill would ban athletes biologically born male from competing in girls' or women's sports at federally funded schools.
Juventus was penalized for alleged accounting misdeeds.
Why continue to keep playing a game of chicken — with the NBA, with your franchise and your teammates? Because he’s Draymond Green, for better or worse.
North America is already set to host the Men's World Cup in 2026.
“I poke bears.”
In his first season in Sacramento, Brown led the team to its best season in 17 years.
The Bucks had absolutely no issue getting past the Heat on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.